SPCA Offers $1,000 Reward For Info Regarding Cat Murder, Police Investigations Underway

Animal lovers may have come across distressing images of a community cat that was brutally murdered recently.

Now, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the person behind the violent act that occurred on 12 Dec at Fernvale Link.

The offender, if arrested, faces 18 months in jail and a fine of up to $15,000.

SPCA hopes to find Fernvale cat murderer

In a Facebook post, the SPCA said it’s offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of person(s) responsible for killing a cat at Block 470B Fernvale Link.

It was found dead in the evening, with a hind leg cleanly severed with a knife. The scene was a gruesome one, with blood spilt everywhere.

In an Instagram post, a cat rescuer called Fiona said a knife was found on a nearby riser, which had blood stains on its door.

She said the Singapore Police Force has started an investigation and retrieved CCTV footage from around the area.

Nearby community cat rescued

A female cat named Wakandah used to eat with the murdered cat. She was found in a state of shock but has been rescued by Fiona.

She feared that the cat abuser may return and cause harm to Wakandah.

Currently, this kitty is looking a home that is willing to give her space and time to grow used to a new home.

Bringing a cat abuser to justice

It is distressing and saddening to know that someone would kill a helpless cat in such a brutal manner.

We hope that those who have information leading to the culprit’s arrest will step up in order to bring them to justice.

