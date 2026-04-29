No criminal charges filed after probe into SPH Media’s allegedly overstated circulation figures

Police to take no further action after probing alleged overstated circulation figures of SPH Media publications

Almost three years after a police report was made over alleged overstated circulation figures involving SPH Media, no criminal charges have been filed after an investigation.

Thus, no further action will be taken, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Wednesday (29 April).

SPH Media made police report in 2023 after inflated circulation figures found

SPF noted that a police report was made by SPH Media on 23 June 2023, after circulation numbers of its publications were found to have been inflated.

The subsequent investigation looked into employees, as well as former and current directors, of SPH Media.

Some of the offences they were suspected of included falsification of accounts under Section 477A of the Penal Code, and cheating under Section 417 of the Penal Code.

‘No basis’ found for criminal charges

The investigations have since concluded with “no basis” found for bringing any criminal charges, SPF said.

After consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police will thus not be taking any further action.

SPH Media, in a statement released on the same day, noted the conclusion of the police investigation with no further action taken.

SPH Media has closed case since 2023

The company, which publishes titles including The Straits Times, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao, revealed that it had closed the case internally since the end of 2023.

This was after “all internal findings and gaps surfaced were addressed”, it said, adding:

We are glad to put this incident behind us, and look forward to serving our audiences better.

Up to 95,000 copies inaccurately counted daily

The inflated circulation figures came to light in January 2023, when an internal review spanning 1.5 years turned up “some inconsistencies in the reporting of the data”, including circulation data.

The inconsistencies resulted in between 85,000 and 95,000 copies — or about 10-12% of the reported daily average circulation — being inaccurately counted daily on average.

After these discoveries, several senior employees involved left the company or were “taken to task”. Later, it said three of the staff members involved had been served warning letters, while four had left the company.

Nevertheless, the Government, which is committed to funding SPH Media up to S$900 million over five years, will continue to do so, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo in February 2023.

SPH Media using new method to compute circulation figures

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) in response to its queries on Wednesday that SPH Media had implemented a new methodology to compute circulation figures since November 2023.

This was endorsed by an expert panel at the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), the ministry said.

SPH Media has also improved its internal management of deal structure and pricing approval measures, as well as introduced measures to enhance data accuracy and compliance, MDDI added.

Also read: Commentary: SPH Media needs to stop relying on MCI if it wants to be regarded as independent

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Featured image courtesy of SPH Media.