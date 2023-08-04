S’pore Symphony Orchestra Has National Day Concert At Esplanade, Stream It For Free Online

Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) Is Livestreaming Its National Day Concert For Free

9 Aug is coming up, which means it’s nearly time for another round of the National Day Parade (NDP) and a slew of other celebrations.

If you’re looking to spend National Day a little differently this year, experiencing local music through the lens of a symphony orchestra might just fit the bill.

This year, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is commemorating Singapore’s 58th birthday with the sixth instalment of its National Day Concert, which will be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

Besides that, it has also unveiled an orchestral take on 2021’s NDP theme song ‘The Road Ahead’ with a music video, which viewers can now watch on the SSO’s social media platforms.

Experience the diversity of Singaporean music through SSO National Day Concert

The headlining event this year on the SSO’s National Day roster is the Temasek Foundation SSO National Day Concert 2023.

While some may associate Singaporean music with traditional folk songs and NDP classics, this concert aims to change that by giving homegrown composers a platform to showcase their creativity and talents.

As such, the SSO has commissioned them to compose new music, all of which will be premiering at the National Day concert.

On hand to elevate the concert will be the Singapore Symphony Chorus, Singapore Symphony Youth Choir, Singapore Symphony Children’s Choir, and members of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra, all of whom will be performing alongside the SSO.

Hear an uplifting new rendition of ‘The Road Ahead’ by the SSO

But of course, no National Day music event would be complete without some NDP tunes.

‘The Road Ahead’ became one of the most beloved NDP theme songs in history when it came out in 2021, with its music video having accumulated over 4.6 million views on YouTube since then.

Now, fans of the Linying-Evan Low composition can experience the song in a different way with a new music video by the SSO, which features an uplifting orchestral rearrangement.

The SSO’s inventive cover is orchestrated by Elliot Teo and features the dulcet tones of homegrown singer-songwriters RRILEY and Rangga Jones.

Additionally, the video spotlights youths as they share their stories and aspirations while also celebrating the light that each of these individuals shines on their own road ahead.

Stream SSO National Day concert & music video online for free

Following in the footsteps of past years’ concerts, the SSO’s National Day affair will be streamed live on its YouTube channel.

The physical concert is almost all sold out, so this is your only chance to catch the showcase if you don’t manage to snag tickets. But on the bright side, the livestream is completely free of charge.

The show starts at 4pm on Sunday (13 Aug), so be sure to have your screen and sound system set up before then to experience the musical stylings of a full orchestra in the comfort of your own home.

From start to end, the concert is expected to last approximately two hours with 20 minutes of intermission.

To ensure you don’t miss out, you can turn on notifications on the SSO’s YouTube channel to get a ping as soon as the video goes live.

As for the music video for ‘The Road Ahead’, you can watch it here:

For more information on the Temasek Foundation SSO National Day Concert 2023, check out the event page.

And to stay up to date on all future happenings so you don’t miss out on anymore concerts, make sure to follow the SSO on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Highlighting & exploring Singaporean identity through music

Besides celebrating Singapore’s birthday, National Day is about coming together to celebrate the pride we feel as a people.

Music is one of the best ways to do so — just look at how NDP songs can bring folks from all walks of life together and tug at the heartstrings.

In the month of August, get to know a new side of Singapore through music. You might just be pleasantly surprised by what you hear.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Featured image courtesy of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.