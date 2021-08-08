St Andrew’s Autism Centre Teacher Gets Covid-19, In-Person Lessons Suspended Till 16 Aug

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is gradually stabilising. However, new cases are still emerging, which can be concerning in higher risk areas such as schools.

On Saturday (7 Aug), St Andrew’s Autism Centre (SAAC) notified parents via a letter that a teacher at the centre tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure, all in-person lessons have been suspended until 16 Aug.

St Andrew’s Autism Centre teacher tests positive on 6 Aug

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the SAAC teacher tested positive for Covid-19 on 6 Aug.

In the principal’s letter addressed to parents, the teacher was last in school on 2 Aug and did not display any symptoms at the time.

She taught afternoon lessons and was the teacher of a student who had tested positive on 4 Aug.

The student was last in school on 28 Jul and was in good health.

On 5 Aug, the teacher was issued a quarantine order and tested positive the very next day.

Students to do HBL until 16 Aug

To ensure the health and safety of all students and teachers, SAAC said they would be suspending all in-person classes.

In the meantime, students will have to do home-based learning (HBL) from 11-16 Aug.

In-person classes will resume only on 17 Aug, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

SAAC also assured parents that they have collaborated with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to do contact tracing.

Quarantine orders have been issued to students and teachers identified as close contacts of the affected teacher.

SAAC & MOH take prompt action to curb transmissions

While it is inevitable that parents will worry about possible ongoing transmissions at the school, rest assured that SAAC and MOH are taking prompt action to curb the further spread of the virus.

As Singapore gradually reopens and relaxes Covid-19 measures, the recent Covid-19 cases and related deaths are a sobering reminder for us not to let our guard down.

While we eagerly anticipate dine-ins again, do remember to abide by safety measures when you’re out.

