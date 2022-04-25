Star Awards 2022 Outfits Compared To Kimchi, Kueh & Drinks In Deliciously Funny Memes

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Who knew looking at red carpet looks could make you hungry?

Star Awards 2022 Outfits Inspire Hilarious Comparisons To Food & Drinks

The Star Awards is a night when celebrities dress to the nines as they strut down the red carpet, showing off their glamorous get-ups.

As fabulous as they look, said outfits sometimes draw hilarious comparisons to the most unlikely items. Remember Elvin Ng’s striking rose-pink suit?

Elvin Ng Embraces Bandung Memes After He Dresses In Rose-Pink Suit At Star Awards 2021

This year’s event was no different. Not long after the stars started parading their #OOTDs, netizens began pointing out similarities to various F&B items.

And we have to say, the memes are deliciously funny.

Star Awards outfits get compared to kimchi and kueh

On Sunday (24 Apr), the Star Awards 2022 was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Before the main event commenced, the public got a glimpse of the celebs’ red carpet looks on social media.

While the stars looked great, that didn’t stop cheeky netizens from noting how some of the clothes reminded them of certain F&B items.

Even the official Channel 8 Facebook page couldn’t help but get in on the fun, reposting a few of the more memorable remarks as memes.

Actor Elvin Ng, whose pink-and-red ombre suit inspired countless bandung memes last year, appears to have opted for a different drink this time.

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Source: Mediacorp Channel 8 on Facebook

Actress Bonnie Loo had us all craving sweet rice cake balls with her fluffy dress, which one user dubbed “ondeh ondeh attire”.

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Source: Mediacorp Channel 8 on Facebook

On the other hand, Star Search 2019 finalist Sheryl Ang had her crinkled green frock likened to “NTUC cabbage”.

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Source: Mediacorp Channel 8 on Facebook

And what do you get when you combine cabbage with chilli pepper, which Chantalle Ng’s sequined red gown apparently reminded some folks of? Kimchi.

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Source: Mediacorp Channel 8 on Facebook

8world added their own observation, putting Hong Ling and her fringed red dress side by side with rambutans.

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Source: @8world.entlife on Instagram

While not clothing-related, this comparison between Chua Enlai, Vivian Lai, and Bryan Wong and a meme featuring two wolves judging their overly cheerful friend left netizens in stitches.

Star Awards 2022 outfit memes

Source: Mediacorp Channel 8 on Facebook

Some of the artistes mentioned certainly took the comparisons well, reposting the memes and adding their own amused thoughts.

Wonder what memes we’ll see at next year’s show

In today’s modern age, becoming a meme is a surefire way to get the internet’s attention.

While this year’s Star Awards just ended, we’re already looking forward to seeing what other creative comparisons netizens will inevitably come up with again in 2023.

Which was your favourite red carpet look – or meme – of the night? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp Channel 8 on Facebook.

