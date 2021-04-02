Stitch Plush Doll Is Made To Order & Available Online

The Disney channel show Lilo and Stitch taught us the value of cherishing our ‘ohana’, which means family. And family means no one gets left behind.

Now, If you’ve always wanted to be like Lilo – with a devoted furkid like Stitch by your side – then it could be possible with this plush doll.

Artist Nafantano has launched a handmade fantasy creature doll that appears to be a real-life version of Stitch.

Source

We bet you’ll be tempted to shower this alien-inspired doll with cuddles and affection.

Stitch plush doll is a piece of art

Nafantano’s Fantasy Creature doll is a cute collectible inspired by the popular Disney character Stitch. And of course, we’re stunned by the precise attention to detail.

Source

According to the artist, materials used included acrylic paint, copper skeleton, as well as premium quality fabric to make it seem soft and huggable. His eyes appear to be glistening likely because they’re made of glass.

Meanwhile, his intricate hands are made from high-quality and safe silicone.

Source

This doll is around 10 inches in height with a weight of 2kg. Place it in your WFH setup so you’ll be constantly inspired because your ohana is cheering you on.

Source

Do note that while it appears to be cuddly, this collectible item is a piece of art that must be handled with care. Unlike the typical plush toy, this version cannot be washed.

Getting a Stitch plush doll

This adorable merchandise is a made-to-order doll that could take 1 to 3 weeks to craft. As a result of the painstaking effort, a doll is priced at S$659 (US$490) each.

Interested customers can head here to place their order.

Source

Add a new member to the fam

This adorable Stitch plush doll looks just like a fluffy pet that you’ll want to adopt.

They say family means no one gets left behind, so you can always turn to this doll when you need comfort.

Similar to your furkid, spending your days with this creature will surely make your days even brighter.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nafantano.