2 strangers team up to carry wheelchair user up stairs in M’sia while lift is out of service

Netizens praised the two men, wishing them an abundance of blessings.

14 Mar 2025, 3:51 pm

Strangers help carry wheelchair user up flight of stairs in Malaysia

When a lift is out of order, individuals with physical disabilities often face significant challenges moving between levels.

Thankfully for one wheelchair user in Malaysia, two strangers recently stepped up — literally — to help him after discovering the train station lift was under maintenance.

jangan takut utk kemana saja..ramai orang baik2 ..terima ksih yg membantu ..#ktmbukitmertajam #wheelchairtravel #spinalcordinjurysurvivor #spinalcordinjuryrecovery #pejuangspinalcordinjury💜

A touching video of the moment, shared on TikTok on Wednesday (12 March), quickly went viral, with netizens praising the two men for their selfless actions.

2 men carried wheelchair up the stairs

The 20-second clip, posted by the wheelchair user Ismail aka @ismailazemin, shows him tapping his card to enter the Malayan Railway (KTM), only to realise the lift was unavailable.

Strangers carry wheelchair user

Source: @ismailazemin on TikTok

Noticing the situation, two strangers immediately offered their assistance, carrying Ismail in his wheelchair up the stairs.

One man, dressed in office attire, took the back of the wheelchair, while the other, casually dressed and wearing a helmet, lifted the front.

Strangers carry wheelchair user

Source: @ismailazemin on TikTok

Despite the physical challenge, the two men persevered, determined to safely carry Ismail and his wheelchair to the platform level.

Strangers carry wheelchair user

Source: @ismailazemin on TikTok

In gratitude to the Good Samaritans, Ismail wrote in the post’s caption: “Don’t be afraid to go anywhere. There are many good people. Thank you to those who helped.”

Netizens praise the men for their kind deed

The video has since garnered more than 400,000 views, with many netizens praising the selflessness of the two strangers.

One comment, for example, expressed a heartfelt prayer for the men, wishing them a smooth and fulfilling fasting experience, green traffic lights, and pockets always full of money.

Translation: I pray for those who helped this gentleman, that they won’t feel tired or hungry during their fast. May the traffic lights always be green for them, and may their pockets always have money.
Source: TikTok

Another netizen expressed her disappointment with the inadequate facilities for people with disabilities in Malaysia, sharing her own experience as her husband also relies on a wheelchair.

Translation: I’m really disappointed with the facilities and amenities for people with disabilities in Malaysia. I’m going through it myself as my husband also uses a wheelchair. May Allah make everything easier for those who help, in this world and the next.
Source: TikTok

A user seemed to recognise one of the men who helped Ismail, admiring his selflessness despite his long commute and praising him as an amazing and kind person.

Strangers carry wheelchair user

Source: TikTok

In response, Ismail prayed for the chance to meet the kind individuals again.

He also expressed deep gratitude for crossing paths with such good people, saying his appreciation was beyond words.

Also read: Friends carry man in wheelchair down stage at M'sia wedding ceremony, thoughtful act moves hearts

Featured image adapted from @ismailazemin on TikTok.

 

