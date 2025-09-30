Mum in S’pore shares frustrations about strangers touching her baby, calls it ‘hygiene issue’

25-year-old mother laments about strangers touching her baby and giving her unsolicited comments

A 25-year-old Singaporean mother took to social media to speak out against strangers touching her baby, calling it not only intrusive but also a serious hygiene concern.

While many parents online backed her stance, others dismissed her as being overly fussy.

‘Why would you touch other people’s baby?’

On Wednesday (24 Sept), TikTok user Jewels shared her frustrations about strangers handling her nine-month-old son.

She said that based on her experience, this was particularly common among “Singaporean uncles and aunties” in their 40s and 50s.

In the clip, the mother of one shared how one woman once went to the extent of opening the stroller’s canopy and attempting to soothe her crying child.

“It’s not even your grandson or anything, why would you go and touch other people’s baby?” she asked in disbelief, calling the woman’s actions “super duper ridiculous”.

She also shared that she frequently receives unsolicited comments about her child.

On one MRT ride, a man remarked on her son’s “chubbiness” before telling his wife that the baby “confirm drinks formula milk” and “not breastmilk”.

Encounters ‘almost every weekend’

Speaking to MS News, Jewels said strangers attempt to touch her son “almost every weekend”, usually in shopping malls or on public transport.

“[This was] definitely not something I expected to deal with because prior to being a parent,” the first-time mother candidly shared.

While she understands people find her baby cute, Jewels said some take it too far, ignoring boundaries and hygiene.

Besides the fact that these individuals were strangers, she highlighted her concerns about cleanliness and hygiene.

“I don’t know whether your hands are clean, I don’t know what you have touched before you touch my son,” Jewels explained, adding that sometimes it happens so quickly she doesn’t even have time to react.

Still, she acknowledged that every parent has different comfort levels. “If you’re not comfortable, you can politely tell them not to touch your baby — no need to raise your voice or be rude,” she advised.

Parents share similar discomfort towards unwarranted touching

Many parents online resonated with her, sharing similar stories in the comments.

One user recalled that people have even tried to press their faces against her baby’s face or kiss the child.

Others suggested strategies, such as firmly but politely asking people not to touch.

Another joked that she should hang a sign on her stroller reading: “See, no touch.”

But not everyone was sympathetic. Some netizens brushed off Jewels’ concerns, claiming “present-day young parents” are “full of complaints”.

Another commenter shared an experience where she confronted a stranger for touching her baby. The woman allegedly snapped back and told them to leave their baby at home.

Responding to the negative comments, Jewels said that she does not believe this is a “generational” issue.

Instead, she believes every parent has their own way of raising children and “there is no right or wrong” in handling such situations.

Also read: Parent raises privacy concerns over CCTV in Northpoint City’s ‘baby changing room’ for nursing mothers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SeventyFour on Canva.