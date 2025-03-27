Stray dog in M’sia dies after being skinned alive, animal welfare group calls for justice

Stray dog in Malaysia found skinned alive, also suffered incision & fracture

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A stray dog in Malaysia was skinned alive, suffering gruesome injuries that left nearly half of its dorsal skin torn off.

Despite undergoing a three-hour-long surgery, it succumbed to its injuries shortly after, said the Malaysian Stray Animal Association (SAFM) in an Instagram post on Wednesday (26 March).

Stray dog in Malaysia also suffers incision & fracture besides being skinned

The dog was reportedly found in this state in Tawau city in East Malaysia’s Sabah state on 19 March.

Besides its torn-off skin, the canine also suffered a deep incision on its abdomen, severe muscle damage in its right hind thigh and an open fracture wound on its right ankle.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) branch in Tawau was alerted by the owner of a shop lot, reported the Daily Express.

Volunteers then arrived to rescue the dog and send it for treatment.

Dog brought to vet, dies after surgery

The critically injured dog was brought to a local vet for emergency treatment, where surgery was performed to stitch its skin back together.

The surgery lasted three hours, but the dog suddenly stopped breathing after it was completed. It could not be saved despite the administering of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and adrenaline injections.

Its cause of death was suspected to be internal bleeding or organ failure resulting from severe traumatic injuries.

Animal welfare group condemns act of cruelty, seeks witnesses

SAFM strongly condemned the incident, saying:

The act of skinning an animal alive is barbaric and unacceptable in any civilised society.

It demanded that those responsible be brought to justice, urging those with information or who might have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the association.

Reports have been lodged with the police and Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services, with SAFM calling on them to conduct a serious and thorough investigation.

Under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015, those convicted of animal cruelty in Malaysia face a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$30,200) and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

Featured image adapted from @animal.org.my on Instagram.