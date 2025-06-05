Japanese streamer arrested after wearing women’s underwear on his head to boost views

Streamer in Japan arrested for wearing women’s underwear on his head

In an attempt to boost viewership for his livestream, a 51-year-old man in Japan resorted to an attention-grabbing stunt by donning women’s underwear on his head.

The move ultimately led to his arrest.

According to FNN, the man, who livestreams under the name Zokkunzokkun, was detained last month after being spotted wandering the streets of Ichikawa in his bizarre get-up.

Streamer’s stunt lands him in jail

On 19 May, Zokkunzokkun put on a Japanese school-style gym uniform and bloomers, completing the outfit with a pair of pink women’s underwear pulled over his head like a mask.

He then livestreamed himself walking through the neighbourhood, startling unsuspecting passers-by.

His antics soon caught the attention of local police, who arrested him on suspicion of violating Chiba’s public nuisance ordinance.

When questioned, the man admitted to the charge, reportedly telling investigators he wanted to do something eye-catching to “get viewers interested and increase excitement to grow his audience”.

Authorities also seized several items as part of their investigation.

Not the first content creator to spark controversy in Japan

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a content creator has caused trouble in Japan.

Before receiving a 31-year prison sentence, controversial streamer Johnny Somali was arrested there for trespassing.

In a separate incident in February, a group of foreign livestreamers was denied ferry service after causing repeated disturbances across Japan.

One of them was caught on video picking and eating an orange off a tree without the owner’s permission.

Their behaviour drew widespread backlash online, with many netizens calling for the streamers to be deported and permanently banned from re-entering the country.

