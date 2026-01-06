Students allegedly spotted weaving across 3 lanes while cycling in Jurong West

Students allegedly cycle erratically on the road in Jurong West, some are not wearing helmets

A group of students were allegedly seen cycling erratically along Jurong West Avenue 2 on 3 Jan, sparking widespread concern and criticism from netizens.

The incident was captured on dashcam and later shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

According to the post, several of the cyclists appeared to be in school uniform and were seen weaving across multiple lanes, swerving from one end of the road to the other in order to make turns.

Group of cyclists spotted swerving across empty lanes in Jurong West

In the footage, the camcar is driving straight during a green light at night with three cyclists seen ahead on the empty road.

Two of the cyclists are observed swerving across lanes.

One cyclist moves from the middle lane to the leftmost lane and back to the middle lane, while the other rides from the leftmost lane towards a slip road, then back to the leftmost lane.

The cyclists then change directions, with the latter cutting across three lanes towards the rightmost lane to turn right and the former cycling towards the slip road on the left.

A third cyclist is also observed. However, they remain on the rightmost lane and continue on the road riding straight until they turn right. It is unclear if they are with the group.

One of the cyclists then crosses directly in front of the dashcam car, heading towards the slip road and joining a group of cyclists waiting at the traffic light, with an additional rider merging in from the left.

In the video, two of the cyclists can be seen not wearing helmets.

Netizens blame parents for lack of road safety awareness

The video drew sharp reactions online, with many netizens criticising the cyclists’ behaviour and expressing concern over road safety.

Netizens criticise parents for not teaching their children road safety.

Others suggest that parents will not reprimand their children for such behaviour.

Under the Land Transport Authority (LTA) rules and the code of conduct for cyclists, riders are required to keep a straight course, avoid sudden swerves and weaving through traffic, and ride along the left-hand edge of the roadway.

Helmets are also mandatory when cycling on public roads.

