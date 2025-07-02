19-year-old student in India fatally slashed by alleged ex-boyfriend inside hospital

Student slashed to death by alleged ex-boyfriend inside hospital in India

A 19-year-old student was fatally slashed by a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend inside a hospital in India.

According to the Times of India (TOI), the incident happened last Friday (27 June) after the victim — Sandhya Chaudhary — had visited an acquaintance in the maternity ward

Meanwhile, the assailant — Abhishek Koshti — was at the hospital since noon that day.

After a brief conversation with Ms Sandhya, Koshti brutally slashed her throat with a knife. She eventually died from excessive bleeding at the scene.

Koshti attempted to harm himself after the attack, but eventually fled on a motorcycle.

Hospital staff and guards reportedly did not intervene

Despite the presence of several hospital staff during the incident, no one reportedly intervened.

One of the staff members told police that Koshti had threatened to harm her if she got involved:

He warned me not to interfere, or he would kill me too.

Police and forensic teams arrived shortly after the incident, and the victim’s body remained on the premises for several hours as officers conducted an investigation.

The incident has raised security concerns at public hospitals — the incident was still allowed to happen even though two guards were posted outside the emergency room.

Fearing for their safety, several patients in the emergency room chose to be discharged early following the incident.

Ex-boyfriend suspected victim was ‘cheating on him’

After being notified about the incident, Sandhya’s family staged a road blockade demanding swift action.

However, the protest was called off later that evening after officials promised a thorough investigation.

The suspect was reportedly arrested within an hour of the incident.

Koshti told officers that he and Ms Sandhya had known each other for two years — they had met each other through social media.

Since January, the accused had suspected Ms Sandhya of “cheating on him” with someone else.

Also read: 18-year-old girl in Thailand murdered by jealous ex-boyfriend, body found abandoned in paddy field

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bhaskar English and Times of India.