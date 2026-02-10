Passengers claim suggestive song was played on AirAsia flights, say it’s not ‘family-friendly’

Suggestive song allegedly played on AirAsia flights

Several passengers recently took to social media to express their concern after a suggestive song was allegedly played on multiple AirAsia flights.

The song in question, Masuk Lagi by Malaysian singer Baby Shima, has previously been criticised for its lyrics’ double meaning, which may be interpreted as sensual.

The issue drew attention after a Threads user shared that the song was played inside the cabin before the departure of flight AK6434 from Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (KBR) in Kelantan to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

“I’m shocked! And ashamed,” the original poster (OP) wrote.

Songwriter claims song is about courtship

The OP shared that a fellow passenger also complained about why such a song was played in public.

He added that he’s unaware if the song is even allowed to be played.

When translated from Malay, the first few lines of the song go: “Come in again / In again / Wet, wet in the rain under the umbrella”.

Songs with sexual connotations tend to stir controversy in Malaysia, being a predominantly Muslim country.

However, the songwriter behind Masuk Lagi had previously said that the song is about courtship, not sex, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Others also claim suggestive song played on AirAsia flights

Other passengers also came forward saying they had heard the same song during their respective AirAsia flights.

One netizen said she heard the same song being played on both her flights to and from Johor Bahru.

After her departure flight, the woman immediately filed a complaint through the chatbot on AirAsia’s website.

“I find this choice not just tacky, but inappropriate and not family-friendly, especially for a commercial flight with children, families, and passengers from diverse backgrounds,” the passenger wrote.

However, it was not revealed whether the company had acted on the complaint.

The woman was shocked to hear the same song again during her return flight.

Meanwhile, another Threads user who claims to take the KBR-KUL flight four to five times a month mentions how “embarrassing” it is to hear the song being played on the plane.

Netizens slam airline for playing suggestive song

Netizens agreed with the passengers’ sentiments, calling the song “disgusting” and “disgraceful”.

One user even expressed that it is a shame that a Malaysian brand would allow the song to be played during its flights.

Another netizen claimed that her husband said AirAsia chooses the song it plays on its flights and that the cabin crew may have just picked the song from their approved list.

Meanwhile, one user expressed that there are many Malaysian songs with beautiful lyrics that the airline could play instead.

MS News has reached out to AirAsia for a statement regarding the issue.

