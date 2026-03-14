20-year-old man arrested after 3 fires break out over 3 days in Sungei Kadut

All 3 Sungei Kadut fires suspected to have been started intentionally: SPF

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after three fires broke out over three consecutive days in Sungei Kadut.

He is suspected to be involved in all three cases, which have been classified as mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (13 March) sent to MS News.

3 fires in Sungei Kadut took place from 10-12 March

The fires took place from Tuesday to Thursday (10 March to 12 March), at three different locations in the industrial estate:

56 Sungei Kadut Drive

51 Sungei Kadut Street 1

8 Sungei Kadut Crescent

A TikTok user posted a video of 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 — the address of Nam San Industrial Wood — in flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished the fires on 10 March and 11 March, while the fire on 12 March was put out by members of the public before SCDF arrived.

No injuries were reported in all the incidents.

Man arrested, lighter & gloves seized

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted “swift and extensive” investigations, identifying the man on 12 March.

He was arrested on the same day, with a lighter and a pair of gloves seized as evidence.

The man had purportedly used these items in connection with the fires, which were suspected to have been “started intentionally”, SPF said.

Man faces jail & fine for mischief offence

The man was charged in court on Saturday (14 March) with mischief by fire with intent to cause damage under Section 432 of the Penal Code 1871.

The office carries up to seven years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

SPF said it takes a serious view of such “reckless acts”. It also has “zero tolerance” against offences that endanger the lives or safety of others, it noted, adding:

We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Also read: 30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Sungei Kadut industrial building, 1 sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from @toerrishuman00 on TikTok and Singapore Police Force.