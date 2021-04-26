Tributes Pour In For 53 Perished Sailors Aboard Sunken Indonesian Submarine

On Sunday (25 Apr), the deaths of all 53 sailors onboard the sunken Indonesian submarine – KRI Nanggala-402 – shook the world.

The submarine went missing during a drill and took 4 days to locate.

The maritime tragedy costing 53 lives is believed to be the country’s first major submarine disaster.

Soon afterwards, tributes came pouring in from all over the world for the seamen that’ll never surface again.

Tributes pour in for sailors aboard sunken submarine

On Sunday (25 Apr), photos of the fallen crew began circulating on Facebook, as many paid their tributes.

Arguably the most striking one is a candid photo of the group in front of a restaurant in East Java.

Their carefree laughter captured in the photo is a heartwrenching contrast to the situation now — life sometimes works in appalling ways.

A black and white photo shows the men in full-fledged navy uniform, posing in front of the mighty vessel, their faces brimming with pride.

Another one captured the crew in sailor uniform atop the submarine, standing in line while looking towards the camera.

In response to the album, tributes and condolences poured in from all over the world.

Netizens from as far as Belgium and South Africa remember the soldiers lost to the sea.

No matter the creed, nation or race, it’s heartening to see that the world can come together to mourn a tragedy.

Submarine might’ve had a power blackout

According to the Indonesian authorities, the submarine likely experienced a power blackout during the dive.

As such, the crew members were unable to launch emergency procedures or call for assistance.

Images later showed wreckage of the vessel split open into 3 parts on the seafloor off Bali.

All 53 sailors onboard had unfortunately perished.

Bon voyage, sailors

Facing one’s demise in the depths of the sea is arguably one of the hardest ways to go.

We salute the brave seamen who died serving their country.

Even though they may never surface again, their spirits live on in the currents of the sea.

