Sunset With Blinding Rays ‘Splits’ Clouds On 11 Mar

While humid weather could be the norm for March, you’ll probably want to stop and stare at the skies during your late afternoon commute. Just a few days after a fiery sunset illuminated Yew Tee, residents of Singapore spotted another gorgeous display.

People across the island snapped photos of a dramatic sunset that appeared to ‘split’ the clouds on Thursday (11 Mar).

The way the sunrays cut across the sky so cleanly made it look like someone had taken a slice from a fluffy cloud pie.

Sunset splits clouds in Singapore skies

The Sun being out in full force may make you sweat like crazy, but the beautiful sights it brings in the evening can soothe anyone’s soul.

One netizen shared a remarkable sunset captured from Rower’s Bay yesterday (11 Mar) in the Singapore Hikers Facebook group.

Not too far away, another netizen also witnessed the sunrays splitting the skies in perfectly clean cuts.

This unusual phenomenon may be attributed to crepuscular rays or beams of sunlight passing through a gap in the clouds.

Stunning sunset captured across Singapore

Turns out, many were treated to various perspectives of this beautiful sunset across the city.

Over in Bishan, the effect was especially dramatic, as the sky appeared to be separated into distinct sections and colours.

In Macpherson residents, the rays seemed to magically draw an arrow in the sky, pointing towards a faraway location.

As the sun dipped further in Kallang, the surrounding clouds reflected pastel orange and yellow streaks divided by the blue horizon.

While the dusk settled over Bukit Timah, the Sun attempted to linger on the horizon for a little while longer.

Hope for more celestial spectacles

Every now and then, these rare celestial spectacles remind us to cherish rare surprises from Mother Nature.

Despite a stressful workday, this precious scenery will surely put a smile on your face and encourage you to look forward to the days ahead.

Were you lucky enough to catch sight of this gorgeous sunset? Share your photos in the comments below!

