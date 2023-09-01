Super Blue Moon Spotted All Over S’pore On 31 Aug, Next One To Occur In 2037

Super Blue Moon Spotted In Singapore Night Sky On 31 Aug

Since the announcement that August will see two supermoons, stargazers have been on standby to catch sight of this rare phenomenon.

The first supermoon made its appearance on 1 Aug, a day that was made all the more memorable by a fiery sunset.

Following that, a second supermoon — dubbed the Super Blue Moon — arose last night (31 Aug).

The extra bright and big moon could be seen all over Singapore, with many taking to social media to share their stunning photos of the celestial sighting.

If you missed seeing it with your own eyes, here is a roundup of some of the best shots.

Man spots rare moon at Upper Seletar Reservoir

Photos of the rare super blue moon were splashed all across the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group last night (31 Aug).

One of the standout contributions came from group member Koh See Tien, who observed the moon from Upper Seletar Reservoir.

In one of the photos, the super blue moon could be seen right next to the Rocket Tower, making for a remarkable shot.

Mr Koh also inserted a closeup of the moon, which put its surface — craters and all — on full display.

Impressively, the photos appeared to be the product of a smartphone. In a reply to a comment, Mr Koh said that he took it with a Samsung S23 Ultra.

Super blue moon illuminates Woodlands condominium

Fellow Samsung S23 Ultra user Joe Isabel also took an incredible photo of the super blue moon, albeit in a different location.

Mr Isabel’s shot showed the moon pinned right above Bellewoods Condominium in Woodlands.

The moon appeared to illuminate the picturesque condominium complex, bathing the building in a warm shade of yellow.

Via his caption, Mr Isabel quipped that the moon should be called a yellow moon instead of a blue one, in reference to its colour.

For the uninitiated, the super blue moon does not get the name from its colour, but rather for its rarity — hence the saying, ‘once in a blue moon’.

The Blue Moon is simply a popular name for the second full moon in a calendar month.

Super blue moon rises over SkyPark Observation Deck

Over at the Marina Bay area, group member Eric Chang was fortunate enough to get a shot of the super blue moon hanging by the side of the MBS SkyPark Observation deck.

The moon captured through his lens differed in colour, appearing in a more conventional grey form.

The one-in-a-million shot also emphasised how big the moon truly was, especially in relation to observers on the deck.

According to a reply to a comment, Mr Chang presumably snapped the photo with a professional camera.

Meanwhile, another group member, Martin Abbugao, captured a warmer-hued super blue moon over the skies of Marina Bay.

Next Blue Moon sighting likely to be in January & March 2037

Those longing to see the next super blue moon in the flesh will have to wait quite a while.

According to NASA, there will not be another super blue moon for 14 years.

The next sighting is expected to occur in a pair, in January and March 2037.

However, you won’t have to wait long for the next supermoon — 29 Sep, to be exact.

Named the Harvest Moon, it will also be the final supermoon of 2023, so get your binoculars and cameras ready.

Featured image adapted from Koh See Tien on Facebook, Joe Isabel on Facebook, and Eric Chang on Facebook.