Streamer Supercatkei brings durian onto ‘Career Ladder’ TikTok show, sparks debate after calling it ‘S’porean gift’

Local streamer Supercatkei tries durian for the first time with ‘Career Ladder’ host

Local streamer Supercatkei, whose real name is Denise, recently appeared as a guest on the ‘Career Ladder’ TikTok show and surprised host Max Klymenko with a durian.

Describing the fruit as a “Singaporean gift”, Denise then proceeded to share the durian with Max while on the ladder.

However, the seemingly harmless gesture has stirred up controversy, as some netizens argued that durian did not originate from Singapore.

Local streamer presents ‘Career Ladder’ host with ‘best Singaporean gift’

On Thursday (6 Nov), Max posted the ‘Career Ladder’ episode featuring SupercatKei.

In the clip, Denise told Max she would give him the “best Singaporean gift” if he guessed her job correctly.

Max somehow guessed her job in one second, prompting Denise to unveil a whole durian served on a tray.

When Max asked why durians are Singapore’s “national thing”, the streamer candidly admitted that she did not know and had never tried the fruit herself.

After opening the fruit, the pair each took a bite of the durian’s flesh at the same time, but almost immediately grimaced.

Unexpectedly, Max went for seconds, saying that the fruit was “not that bad” and that he understood why people would eat it.

Netizens debate about durian being Singapore’s national fruit

The video sparked discussion on whether durian should be regarded as a Singaporean fruit.

This netizen objected to how it was described as a “Singaporean” gift, though another user rebutted by stating that it has unofficially been one of Singapore’s unofficial “national fruits” for years.

Meanwhile, this user pointed out that durian cannot be a Singaporean fruit as the country does not produce it.

Another TikTok guessed that Denise meant it as the best souvenir she could offer from Singapore, and was not referring to the fruit’s origin.

Supercatkei says she’s ‘grateful’ for opportunity

In a subsequent post on Instagram, Denise shared that she is “forever grateful” for the opportunity to collaborate with “incredible people” like Max.

“We always try our best to represent Singapore as much as we can, to the best we can,” she added.

Denise also posted pictures of them dining at what looked like a seafood restaurant.

Featured image adapted from @maxklymenko on TikTok.