Sushi chain customer in S’pore ‘trolls’ staff after ‘universe throws 67’ at her thrice at restaurant

Sushiro customer in Singapore trolls staff over “67” viral trend

A woman couldn’t help but wonder if she had fallen victim to a cosmic ’67 curse’ during a recent trip to a Sushiro restaurant in Singapore.

She encountered a string of coincidences so specific that she couldn’t resist trolling the staff with the trending “67 hand gesture” as she paid for her meal.

Encounters series of ’67’ coincidences at sushi restaurant

The video, posted recently by TikTok user @jingjiakyoo, shows her documenting a series of coincidences that all pointed to the same number.

In her caption, she quipped: “I didn’t choose the 67 life. The 67 life chose ME.”

According to the clip, the universe first “threw 67” at her when she collected her ticket and seat numbers at the restaurant.

Surprisingly, “67” was both her ticket number and seat number. Amused and mildly spooked, she decided to lean fully into the meme.

While interacting with the restaurant staff, she performed the viral 67 hand gesture, a TikTok trend that has been circulating widely.

The staff, who saw it coming when they made eye contact, exclaimed: “I knew it!”, much to the amusement of the original poster (OP).

Unbeknownst to the OP, the universe had one last ‘Easter egg’ for her even after the meal — the bill came to S$67.50, marking the third time the number appeared.

Dictionary.com’s word of the Year for 2025

According to Wikipedia, 6-7 is a slang term and internet meme that appeared in 2025 on TikTok and Instagram. Despite its virality, it does not have a specific meaning.

The phrase came from Skrilla’s song ‘‘Doot Doot’, which gained popularity in video edits of professional basketball players, particularly LaMelo Ball, who stands six feet seven inches (2.01m) tall.

In March, a boy named Maverick Trevillian gained fame as the “67 Kid” when a video of him shouting the phrase and making an enthusiastic hand gesture at a basketball game went viral.

After taking over the internet by storm, the slang was crowned Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year last month.

