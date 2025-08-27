Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are engaged, brands & public figures including Trump send congratulations

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce announce engagement with dreamy garden proposal photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially on their way to the altar.

After two years of romance, the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement with a series of swoon-worthy photos.

The pair revealed the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday (27 Aug), showing the romantic moment unfold in a lush garden setting.

Swift, of course, sparkled with a massive diamond ring on her finger.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote in her caption.

Adding to the magic, she set her post to ‘So High School’, a track from Swift’s latest album that’s been believed to reference Kelce.

Engagement news goes viral

The couple hasn’t revealed a wedding date just yet, but their announcement alone has already made history online.

According to The Straits Times, the Instagram post garnered more than 1.8 million likes in under 20 minutes, and has since soared past 23 million likes.

The National Football League (NFL) joined in on the celebrations with a cheeky reel highlighting how the couple “went from a friendship bracelet to a ring”, adding the caption: “Literally manifested this.”

Even Duolingo couldn’t resist. Known for its witty and sarcastic posts on X, the language app quipped, “but when will it be your spanish teacher’s turn (sic)” — a playful nod to Swift’s Instagram caption.

Perhaps the most unexpected reaction came from United States (US) President Donald Trump.

Despite his past criticism of Swift, he called her a “terrific person” and wished the couple “a lot of luck” when asked about the news during a Cabinet meeting.

Romance started with a friendship bracelet

Swift and Kelce’s ‘Love Story’ has been two years in the making.

The football star first revealed that he tried to slip Swift his phone number on a beaded friendship bracelet during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

That playful gesture turned into a real-life romance, with Swift regularly spotted cheering him on from the sidelines at NFL games, including the 2024 season that ended in his team clinching the Super Bowl LVIII title.

Kelce, too, has shown unwavering support for Swift’s career.

She recently appeared as a guest on his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast ‘New Heights’, where she surprised fans by announcing her upcoming album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

The much-anticipated album is slated for release on 3 Oct.

Featured image adapted from @taylorswift on Instagram.