3 S’pore Swimmers Fined By SNOC Over Breach Of Conduct, Prize Money Released To Them

Swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim & Teong Tzen Wei Fined By SNOC After Admitting To Cannabis Use

The fallout continues after three national swimmers admitted to using cannabis overseas.

In the latest development of the saga, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has fined the trio for breach of conduct.

Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei must now pay fines amounting to a total of S$16,000.

However, their prize money for winning medals at competitions has been released to them.

Trio breached Code of Conduct: SNOC

The SNOC launched disciplinary proceedings on the three athletes after they confessed to taking controlled drugs overseas, though they all tested negative after a urine test.

This investigation has since concluded, said SNOC in a statement on Monday (31 Oct), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They found that all three of the swimmers had breached rules in the Code of Conduct during the SEA Games, adding:

The athletes admitted to various incidents and conduct which amounted to transgressions of the SNOC Code of Conduct which formed part of each of the applicable team membership agreements.

In August, it was revealed that Schooling and Lim had admitted to taking cannabis overseas. Last month, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced that Teong was also being investigated for drug-related offences.

All three swimmers fined by SNOC

As a result of their breaches, SNOC decided to fine all three swimmers.

The highest fine of S$10,000 will be meted out to Olympic champion Schooling, 27.

A S$2,800 fine was imposed on Lim, while Teong was fined S$3,200.

Schooling breached several rules

According to SNOC, Schooling breached several rules in the Code of Conduct, including:

gambling and smoking are not allowed at all times taking of drugs or medication is not allowed without prior consent from the team doctor the Chef de Mission must be informed of a participant’s whereabouts when they leave their accommodation pursuing personal activities is not allowed without prior approval “lights out” must be observed from 11pm to 6am daily alcohol can be drunk only after a participant completes all their events at the Games

Besides the fine, he was also given a conditional warning — if he consumes prohibited drugs or breaches the code of conduct again, he won’t be selected for all major games for two years.

Lim & Teong breached two rules each

As for Lim, 29, and Teong, 25, they were found to have breached two rules each.

They both fell afoul of the requirement that Games participants should:

uphold the good name of the Republic of Singapore and the SNOC display exemplary behaviour at all times

Lim was also given a stern warning from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) as she had a drug utensil in her possession.

Fined swimmers were fully cooperative: SNOC

In their favour, SNOC noted that the trio were fully cooperative throughout the investigation, including coming forward to be interviewed in person.

They also recognised that they’re held to higher standards because they’re role models for the public.

Thus, it’s “regrettable” that they have erred, SNOC said, hoping that they will learn from the experience and become stronger.

The fines they’ll pay will be donated to the Singapore Olympic Foundation, which supports athletes and local sports development.

Swimmers have received prize money

One piece of positive news, however, is that the three swimmers have received their prize money for winning medals during competitions, said SNOC.

The rewards were previously withheld from Schooling and Lim following the revelation of their cannabis use.

Schooling was due to receive S$13,750, while Lim should have gotten S$3,750.

Teong’s winnings of S$35,000 were collected by him at a ceremony in September.

SportSG withdrew support from them

Following the scandal, SportSG withdrew support for the trio, who are under its High Performance Scheme. They also got warning letters.

That means they couldn’t enjoy access to facilities and services for a month, among other things.

Teong, who is a scholarship holder, also had his scholarship benefits withdrawn during that period.

The fining of the trio seemingly draws a close to the saga.

Hopefully, they will make the news for the right reasons again very soon.

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook, NTU on Facebook and Eric Chua on Facebook.