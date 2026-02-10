Swiss woman frustrated over ‘privileged expat’ stereotype in S’pore, says she pays same rent & works ‘even harder’

Swiss woman calls for Singaporeans to stop seeing expats as ‘privileged’, says she receives no special benefits

A Swiss woman living in Singapore has spoken out against what she calls a persistent myth — that all expats automatically enjoy cushy lives, special privileges, and financial advantages over locals.

In a TikTok video that has sparked discussion online, she pushed back strongly against the assumption, saying her reality in Singapore is far from the “golden expat package” many imagine.

Says expats are often unfairly labelled as ‘privileged’

The original poster (OP) shared that her frustration stemmed from a recent conversation where someone told her that, as an expat, she must be “privileged” in Singapore.

Responding sarcastically, she said she wished such a “golden expat package” actually existed — but added that it does not, at least not for her.

“I’m so over this expat myth in Singapore,” she wrote in her video caption.

Moved to Singapore without a job, started own company

She explained that she moved to Singapore “without a job” and had to start her own company from scratch.

Rather than being sponsored by a multinational company, she started her own business, pays herself a salary, and handles all her own expenses.

Addressing the assumption that expats enjoy financial advantages, she said she pays “the exact same rent as everyone else” and does not receive any company-sponsored perks.

She also pointed out that, unlike Singaporeans, she does not qualify for schemes such as CDC vouchers.

“I think it’s fine,” she added, clarifying that she is not asking for special treatment.

Calls for people to stop stereotyping expats as ‘privileged’

However, she urged people to stop stereotyping all expats as wealthy or privileged, saying such assumptions ignore the wide range of realities among foreigners living here.

In fact, she shared that she feels she is working “even harder than a lot of people” just to make things work in Singapore.

Her message, she said, was not about comparing struggles, but about asking for fairness and nuance when talking about expats, especially those who came here without corporate backing.

Netizens question definition of ‘expat’

The post sparked a discussion about the nature and experiences of expats living in Singapore.

One netizen shared that expats had previously been given packages in the past.

Other netizens, however, feel that the OP should not consider herself an expat.

One commenter claimed that to be an expat, the person has to be “sponsored by a local/foreign company to work” in Singapore.

Another netizen echoed this, stating that being caucasian no longer equates to being an expat.

Meanwhile, one netizen argued the expat label only applies to foreigners with an Employment Pass (EP) and not the OP, who is self-employed.

According to 99.co, Singapore expats refer to individuals, typically professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers, who have chosen to live and work in Singapore while having a foreign citizenship and background.

Notably, expats in Singapore can hold an EP for skilled professionals or an S Pass for mid-skilled workers.

Featured image adapted from @swizzyinsg on TikTok.