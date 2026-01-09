‘A level of safety I don’t take for granted’: Expat praises S’pore’s safety while walking outside at 3am

Expat from India says Singapore makes her feel ‘completely safe’ even at 3am

At 3am in Singapore, while the rest of the city sleeps, a woman was walking home alone — calmly, confidently and without fear.

The chartered accountant who has lived in Singapore for the past two years recently uploaded her reflections in an Instagram post that went viral online.

She contrasted this experience with her life back home in India, describing Singapore’s safety not a luxury, but a regular part of everyday life.

Walking home alone at night as a woman

In her Instagram reel, she shared footage of empty roads as she made her way home.

Despite it being the wee hours of the morning, she noted that she felt completely safe walking home alone, without needing to constantly check behind her or feel afraid.

She added that, as a woman, she does not take the sense of safety she experiences in Singapore for granted.

Not a luxury, but a regular part of life in Singapore

She shared that back home in India, she would not think to step outside alone at this hour.

“It’s not the tourist spot or skyline that makes me love this city. It’s this,” wrote the original poster (OP).

Speaking to MS News, the expat — who declined to be named — said that also felt safe on public transport and other public spaces.

“Daily activities in Singapore feel very safe due to low crime rates, strong law enforcement, and a generally orderly environment,” she added.

Netizens resonate with post, sharing similar experiences

The post sparked a positive remarks online, with many netizens agreeing that Singapore is a safe country to live in.

One netizen shared a similar experience, saying she felt completely safe being out in public even at midnight.

Another commenter recounted her sister’s experience living in Singapore, adding that it reassured her about the country’s safety.

A third Instagram user said that she missed Singapore’s sense of security and hoped to return to experience it again.

In the midst of agreements however, one netizen suggests that despite the luxury of safety, members of the public should still be aware of any risks.

They also advised others against making it a habit to walk around late at night.

