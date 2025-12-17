Man in Taiwan robs convenience store to go to jail, says it will ‘alleviate financial burdens’

Man attempts robbery to serve time in jail, sentenced to eight months for coercion and intimidation

A man in Taichung, Taiwan, attempted to rob a convenience store while armed with a knife because he wanted to be sent to jail.

He later told the court that he hoped imprisonment would ease his financial burdens.

Robbery attempt staged to secure imprisonment

According to Taiwan’s ETToday, the bizarre incident occurred on 24 July in Taichung’s North District.

The man, surnamed Zeng (name transliterated from Chinese), walked into a convenience store holding a knife and told the clerk, “I want to rob you, call the police right now.”

Amid the incident, a young customer entered the shop. Zeng pointed the knife at him and told him to leave, even tapping the man’s helmet lightly with the blade.

The clerk proceeded to call the police as instructed.

Suspect exhibits playful behaviour while waiting for police

Once the clerk complied and dialled the police, Zeng placed the knife on the counter and, astonishingly, smiled while making a “V” sign with his fingers under his chin.

The behaviour was captured by surveillance footage inside the store.

He even tapped on the cash register buttons with the knife and his fingers, but did not attempt to open it or take any money, according to the store clerk.

When officers arrived, Zeng immediately cooperated.

He lay down on the floor and confessed that he staged the robbery because he wanted to serve jail time.

He explained that he believed being incarcerated would “alleviate his financial burdens”.

He also thought that avoiding the actual theft of money would lower the severity of the offence.

Court rules no intent to rob

The court ruled that Zeng did not show any intent to commit robbery, as he had not attempted to take any property or force open the cash register.

His actions were ultimately deemed to be coercion and criminal intimidation, not armed robbery.

Zeng was sentenced to a total of eight months in prison, six months for coercion and four months for intimidation, served concurrently.

His sentence may be converted to a fine.

