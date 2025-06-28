Taiwan man’s S$35 lottery ticket wins S$76.9 million with grand prize and 7 2nd prizes

Man in Taiwan wins S$76.9 million lottery jackpot after placing bets in Taichung

A man in Taichung, Taiwan, became an overnight billionaire after snagging a jaw-dropping NT$1.753 billion (S$76.9 million) jackpot prize on Thursday (26 June) night.

Taiwan Lottery confirmed that the punter spent NT$800 (S$35) on his bets, placed at a lottery outlet in the western district of Taichung City.

In addition to winning the massive jackpot, the lucky punter also won seven second prizes, each worth NT$2.14 million (S$93,756).

Winner only spent S$35 on bets

System records showed that the player had selected a combination of self-picked and computer-generated numbers for his bet.

With this strategy, they not only won the jackpot but also secured seven second prizes, each valued at S$93,756, bringing the total winnings to S$76.9 million.

100 extra prizes offered, each worth S$43,800

According to Taiwan Lottery, its Grand Lottery has included a Dragon Boat Festival bonus since 20 May, offering 100 additional NT$1 million (S$43,800) prizes.

Currently, seven of these special prizes have yet to be claimed.

Also read: M’sian man hits S$5.78M lottery jackpot with combination of hotel room & car plate numbers



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps. Image is for illustrative purposes only.