College student in Taiwan kills pet cat while trying to administer medicine, beats it with hanger

Psychology student in Hsinchu kills his cat while attempting to feed it medicine

On Monday (7 Oct), a psychology student in Hsinchu, Taiwan, was found responsible for the death of his cat, Lele (transliterated from Mandarin), after attempting to feed it medication using violent methods.

The cat, a calico, was discovered with a sock wrapped around its neck on a street in the Xiangshan district of Hsinchu City.

Authorities were alerted when Animal Protection officials, after reviewing surveillance footage, identified the suspect as Zhang (transliterated), a student from Hsuan Chuang University who owned the cat.

Suspect admits to killing cat, was feeding cat medication

In a visit to Zhang’s rental residence, Hsinchu County Councillor Zhu Jianming (transliterated), who is also the chairman of Heart of Taiwan Animal Care (HTAC), found that Zhang had initially unplugged surveillance cameras in an attempt to conceal his actions.

After authorities detected bloodstains in the bathroom using ultraviolet light, Zhang confessed to his actions.

He shared that he was trying to feed the cat medicine, but as the cat was uncooperative, he forced open Lele’s mouth with a sock.

He then got angry, violently beating the cat with a clothes hanger, and eventually abandoning its body on the street, reported Taiwanese outlet SET News.

Newly adopted kitten removed from student’s custody

In a shocking development, Zhang adopted another kitten the same evening after completing his statement with authorities.

The newly adopted animal was subsequently taken into custody by animal protection officials and is now under their care.

Hsuan Chuang University issued a statement indicating that the student’s conduct would be reviewed by the university’s disciplinary committee, which will consider appropriate actions.

Additionally, Zhang will receive psychological support through counselling from his advisor and a psychologist.

According to ETToday, the deceased cat’s body is now slated for forensic examination to confirm the cause of death, and the case has been referred to the district prosecutor’s office for further legal action.

Featured image adapted from SET News and TVBS.