Taiwanese man dies after allegedly being forced to take drugs while visiting friend in M’sia

Friend allegedly confiscated passport & forced drugs on visiting Taiwanese man, who later died

A 22-year-old man from Taiwan has died after taking drugs while visiting a friend in Malaysia. He had recently completed his military service and travelled abroad without informing his family.

According to China Press, the incident took place on 6 July at around 11.05am in Selangor.

The young man, Peng Yuan Ting (name transliterated), was seen behaving erratically on the street before collapsing and dying.

Bystanders captured footage of him nearly naked, lying on the road, eating dirt, and damaging parked vehicles. The video was widely shared online.

Allegedly forced to take drugs by Taiwanese friend in Malaysia

His death took place at Jalan 23, Taman Bukit Kuchai, Puchong, Selangor.

Sources told China Press that after arriving in Malaysia after completing his military service, Mr Peng lived with a fellow Taiwanese friend. This friend allegedly confiscated Mr Peng’s passport and forced him to take drugs.

The family reportedly had no idea Mr Peng had left Taiwan and were unaware of his situation until after his death. They had previously asked the friend to return his passport so he could come home — but were allegedly refused.

Following the man’s death, Malaysian police confirmed via urine tests that he had consumed at least three types of drugs, including methamphetamine and cannabis. The case has been classified as sudden death.

Family flies to Malaysia for cremation

The victim’s family — including his parents and younger brother — travelled to Malaysia to identify the body and attend his cremation. The funeral took place on Wednesday (23 July) at the Bliss Crematorium in Shah Alam.

China Press reporters at the scene described a heartbreaking atmosphere. Mr Peng’s mother was seen crying throughout the ceremony, unable to contain her grief. The family also declined media interviews.

His ashes are expected to be flown back to Taiwan for burial.

Also read: British teen claims she was tortured to smuggle drugs from Thailand, authorities say CCTV footage contradicts claims

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from China Press.