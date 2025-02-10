Takagi Ramen launches Valentine’s Day matchmaking service, will arrange candlelit dates with roses

Takagi Ramen launches Valentine’s Day matchmaking service

Takagi Ramen, well known for its bold marketing stunts — like offering free ramen to former transport minister S Iswaran — is back with another quirky initiative.

This time, they’re playing Cupid.

In a recent Facebook post, the ramen chain announced a special matchmaking service just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Single this Valentine’s Day? Takagi Ramen can help!”

As part of the plan, Takagi Ramen will spotlight regular customers looking for love and help set up dates at any of its 13 outlets.

Takagi Ramen’s matchmaking criteria includes height & weight

Customers interested in being featured must submit a photo, along with their name, age, height, and weight.

To get the ball rolling, the restaurant introduced its first participant, online personality Kurt Tay, complete with his photo and details.

Interested individuals were invited to comment on the post for a chance to go on a Valentine’s Day date with Tay, with Takagi Ramen promising to set up the match.

As a final romantic touch, the post promised roses and a special candlelit setting for the date.

Restaurant aims to bring people together through food

Takagi Ramen told MS News that, after noticing many solo diners at its outlets, it wanted to create a fun way to foster connections this Valentine’s Day.

Whether for romance, friendship, or simply a shared meal, the initiative encourages customers to connect in meaningful ways.

The restaurant assured that the matchmaking process will remain lighthearted and respectful, focusing on genuine connections and shared interests.

Beyond serving ramen, Takagi Ramen hopes to create heartwarming moments — and maybe even lasting relationships.

“We believe that food has a unique ability to bring people together,” a representative shared.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the restaurant aims to celebrate not just couples but also singles and the power of human connection.

Featured image adapted from Takagi Ramen on Facebook and Facebook.