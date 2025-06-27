Free ramen for all NSFs & NSmen at Takagi Ramen on SAF Day, flash 11B or wear uniform to claim

Free ramen for all NSFs & NSmen this SAF Day, courtesy of Takagi Ramen

If you’ve served or are currently serving National Service (NS), here’s something tasty to look forward to this Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day.

Takagi Ramen is once again giving back to the nation’s defenders with its annual ramen giveaway.

Next Tuesday (1 July), all full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) and Operationally Ready National Servicemen (NSmen) can enjoy a free bowl of Butashoga Shoyu Ramen — no strings attached, no minimum spend.

Present 11B or LifeSG app to claim free ramen on SAF Day

To get your complimentary bowl, simply show up in your SAF uniform, present your 11B (SAF, SCDF, or SPF), or flash the LifeSG app at any of these five participating outlets between 6am and 6pm on Tuesday:

Dhoby Ghaut Xchange (#B1-11, open 11am to 11pm)

Chong Pang City (#01-27, open 24 hours)

Yew Tee Point (#01-05/06, open 24 hours)

E!Avenue@Downtown East (#02-316, open 11am to 10pm)

Bedok Central (#01-355, open 24 hours)

“It’s our small way of saying thank you for your service to nation building and keeping us safe,” the company said in a media release on Friday (27 June).

What’s in the bowl

The Butashoga Shoyu Ramen is made with handmade Hakata-style firm noodles, served in a dashi-infused soy sauce broth that’s packed with umami from kombu and bonito flakes.

Each bowl is topped with sweet ginger-braised pulled pork, spring onions, and braised bamboo shoots.

It’s a warm, savoury, and satisfying meal — perfect after a long day or an early morning wake-up.

Not the first time Takagi Ramen is showing love to NSmen & NSFs

This isn’t Takagi Ramen’s first rodeo when it comes to appreciating Singapore’s servicemen.

In 2023, crowds gathered outside its Dhoby Ghaut outlet, with long queues of NSFs and NSmen eager to claim their free bowl of ramen.

The following year saw a similar turnout, proving just how well-received the initiative was.

Also read: Takagi Ramen serving NSFs & NSmen free ramen on 1 July, no minimum spending required