Tampines Condo Priced From S$1.1M Reportedly Attracts Over 5,000 Visitors At Its Launch

Prices For Tampines Condo Start From S$1.1 Million, Attracts Over 5,000 Visitors

Although property prices in Singapore have been rising steadily, demand for atas housing remains strong. Just this year alone, there have been numerous reports of HDB flats being sold for seven-figure sums.

Recently, a new executive condominium project launched in Tampines, reportedly attracting more than 5,000 visitors over the weekend.

Prices of the units start from S$1.1 million, and eligible buyers may submit their applications up until 28 Nov.

Condo units in Tampines start from S$1.1 million

According to The Straits Times (ST), the condo, named Tenet, is a 618-unit project with 11 tower blocks, each comprising 15 floors.

It is also a five-minute walk away from the upcoming Tampines North MRT Station that is set to open in 2030.

There are 140 three-bedroom units – each measuring between 893 sq ft and 1098 sq ft – with indicative prices starting at S$1.1 million.

Another 223 similar units, but at a larger size between 947 sq ft and 1152 sq ft, are also available. Each of these units is reportedly going from S$1.27 million.

Four- and five-bedroom options are also available, starting from S$1.44 million.

Over 5,000 visitors at launch gallery

Speaking to ST, Qingjian Realty deputy general manager Yen Chong said the project’s show gallery attracted thousands of interested buyers over the launch weekend.

In her Facebook post, she remarked that it was a busy day and that appointments were fully booked for hourly slots to view the gallery.

According to the condo’s developers, over 5,000 people visited the gallery over the launch weekend.

Since last Saturday (12 Nov), Tenet was open to members of the public for preview via appointment.

Eligible buyers have up until 28 Nov to submit their e-applications.

Featured image adapted from Tenet & Tenet on Facebook.