Tampines Hub Hosts 2 Carnival Events With Bumper Cars, Swing Carousel & Game Stalls

Our Tampines Hub Has Carnival Events With Classic Fun Fair Rides For The Whole Fam

The June holidays have just begun so it’s one of the best times for some family fun. If you want to reduce screen time for kids, we’ve found a carnival that should be right up your alley.

Good news for Easties as Our Tampines Hub (OTH) is hosting not one but two exciting carnival events — Tampines 3065 Festival and the J’Kids Amusement Funland.

Families that haven’t planned school holiday activities yet may want to consider checking out these events which promise a good time for visitors of all ages.

Our Tampines Hub carnival events have bumper cars & slides

It’s been a while since OTH has been abuzz with activity, and the Tampines 3065 Festival is here to change that with classic carnival rides and games for the whole family.

Folks who are missing out on a holiday this time around need not lament the absence of road trips as bumper cars can be just as fun especially when the kiddos can join in.

While bumping into each other on land is fun, brave little ones can kick it up a notch by riding the bumper boats that basically work the same way but on water. It’ll be quite a treat seeing the boats bobbing along as the kiddos try to navigate them.

After spending enough time in the capsule-like rides, children can stretch their legs out and jump around on the inflatable slides that look like a multi-coloured wonderland.

Euro swing, robot rides & games will give you an adrenaline rush

Thrill-seeking visitors who want a little more adrenaline rush can sit on the Euro Swing and feel the fresh breeze blowing across their face as they spin around in circles.

Conquering that ride may have some children feeling quite invincible, putting them in the perfect mood to try these robotic rides that’ll make them feel like an autobot from the famous Transformers movies.

Before calling it a day, the whole fam can try their hand at the game stalls to bring home a plushie or two as souvenirs for a fun time spent together.

Larger-than-life inflatable creatures for unique photo ops

Apart from the old school rides, the Tampines 3065 Festival has massive inflatables of creatures that you’ll likely only find in science fiction and fantasy realms.

Since you probably won’t find them anywhere else, these beasts will make fantastic photo backdrops for the ‘gram.

As you can see from the photo above, many benches and tables are available across the huge football field, so the fam can take a break after trying out the various activities. Grab some food and bubble tea from the shops at OTH to fill your tummies and end your visit on a good note.

Jio the fam for a fun time at Tampines

Note that the Tampines 3065 Festival which comprises the bumper rides, slides, robot rides, and inflatable creatures is happening only at the Town Square till 12 Jun 2022.

The J’Kids Amusement Funland at Level 1 of OTH near the Customer Service Counter will be around longer, till 3 Jul 2022.

Whichever you’re planning to check out, here are some important deets you should know:

Tampines 3065 Festival & J’Kids Amusement Funland

Location: Our Tampines Hub

Date: 28 May-12 Jun & 13 May-3 Jul 2022

Operating Hours (for J’Kids Amusement Funland): Mon-Fri 2pm-9pm, Sat & Sun 12pm-10pm

