Tanjong Pagar steakhouse draws snaking queues for S$6 steaks, some wait for 3 hours

Tanjong Pagar steakhouse The Feather Blade sees snaking lines for S$6 steaks

Few things get Singaporeans queuing like an irresistible food deal, especially when it involves premium steak at just S$6.

A TikTok video uploaded by @hendrick_ysh on Monday (24 Mar) captured massive queues outside The Feather Blade, a popular steakhouse in Tanjong Pagar.

Braving the sweltering heat, eager diners came prepared with umbrellas, determined to enjoy the limited offer.

In another TikTok post, user @whatvichasbaked noted that they queued for three hours to enjoy the steaks.

One-day-only deal draws frenzy

The Feather Blade, known for its affordable and high-quality steak offerings, announced the promotion on 13 March to celebrate its sixth anniversary.

The promotion was aptly named ‘S$6 Deals for 6 Proper Years with The Feather Blade’.

The deal was only available on (24 March) for walk-in customers. Each person was allowed to enjoy one steak and was subject to a dining duration of 75 minutes.

The steakhouse also had sides for S$6, with the purchase of any drinks.

Also read: Man accidentally charged S$2,020.90 instead of S$20.90 for ribeye steak at Common Grill in Geylang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @hendrick_ysh on TikTok and @thefeatherblade on Instagram.