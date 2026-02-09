‘He wants my used pillow’: S’pore tattoo artist surprised with man’s request to purchase pillow from shop

Singapore tattoo artist gets request to purchase pillows in tattoo shop, allegedly for ‘sniffing’

A Singapore tattoo artist was left stunned after receiving a message from someone who wasn’t enquiring about body art — but about buying the pillows used in her shop.

She shared the unusual exchange on TikTok on Wednesday (28 Jan), posting screenshots of the messages she received from what she initially thought was a potential client.

Enquiry turns out to be about shop pillows

According to the original poster (OP), the messages first came in about four months ago.

Believing it was a standard booking enquiry, she responded with her usual questions about appointment details.

However, the person soon clarified that he was interested in purchasing the leather pillows used in her tattoo studio instead.

He reportedly asked for more photos of the pillows and expressed his intention to visit the shop to buy them.

The sender later deleted the messages. According to the OP, he allegedly admitted to having a “fetish for sniffing used pillows”.

Artist offers to sell pillows for S$100 each

Despite the odd nature of the request, the tattoo artist decided to play along.

She told the individual she was willing to sell the pillows at S$100 each and proceeded to send him additional photos.

Artist ghosted by pillow pursuant

After that, he stopped replying.

Four months later, the same person allegedly contacted her again, with a message: “Good morning Bro”

By then, however, the artist had changed her mind.

“Too late..i don’t want to sell [to him] anymore,” the OP stated in the video.

She ended her TikTok with a tongue-in-cheek remark, jokingly advertising the pillows to anyone else with similar interests.

“If you [have a] pillow fetish…starting bid is $100,” the OP joked.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: ‘I’m from Yishun’: Customer’s reply stumps tattoo artist after being told pain depends on area

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @44catt on TikTok.