Taxi crashes into bicycle parking space at Tampines MRT, investigations underway

taxi tampines

Latest News Singapore

An individual was assessed for minor injuries, but refused conveyance to the hospital.

By - 2 Oct 2025, 11:32 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Taxi rams into railing outside Tampines MRT on 30 Sept

Shoppers and passers-by were startled when a taxi crashed into a bicycle parking space outside Tampines MRT station.

Videos online show the blue ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxi resting on the pavement, with its front bonnet partially damaged.

taxi tampines

Source: @david.ek.chor on TikTok

No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.

Crash left gaping hole in railing

Sections of the railing were dislodged as a result of the crash, leaving a hole in its place.

At least three bicycles were toppled, with debris scattered across the ground.

The taxi, meanwhile, sustained damage to the left side of its bonnet.

A woman in yellow was seen standing by the half-open driver’s door while speaking to two men.

taxi tampines

Source: @david.ek.chor on TikTok

One of the men offered her a bottle of water, but the woman declined.

taxi tampines

Source: @david.ek.chor on TikTok

1 person assessed for minor injuries

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the traffic accident at about 2.50pm on Tuesday (30 Sept).

The taxi had reportedly self-skidded along Tampines Central 5 towards Tampines Central 1.

SCDF officers assessed one person for minor injuries, but they declined conveyance to the hospital.

Police investigations are underway, and a 70-year-old female taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

MS News has reached out to CDG for more information on the incident.

Also read: Yellow Honda spins & crashes into lamp post on Orchard Road, injures driver

Yellow Honda spins & crashes into lamp post on Orchard Road, injures driver

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @david.ek.chor on TikTok and TikTok.

  • More From Author