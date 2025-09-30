S’porean taxi driver jailed 7 days after trapping officer’s arm in window, causing fracture

Taxi driver traps officer’s arm in window after being pulled over, injuring him

A 72-year-old Singaporean driver who fractured a traffic police officer’s arm after trapping it in his taxi window was sentenced on Tuesday (30 Sept) to seven days in jail and an eight-month driving ban.

According to CNA, the incident happened on 9 Oct 2022 when Jeremiah Ong Seng Hwee was spotted using his mobile phone while driving along Farrer Road.

The officer, who was patrolling the area on his motorcycle around 5pm, signalled for Ong to pull over.

After the taxi pulled over, Ong was told he had committed an offence and was asked to produce his identity card and driving licence.

He was also instructed to step out of the vehicle.

Officer’s arm pinned & fractured

When Ong refused to comply, the officer reached into the driver’s side window to switch off the ignition.

Ong raised the window instead, trapping the officer’s right arm between the glass and the door frame.

Footage from both the taxi and the police motorcycle showed Ong inching the vehicle forward several times with the officer still caught.

He only stopped after a passer-by intervened.

The officer later sought treatment in hospital and was diagnosed with a fractured humerus, a small wound on his wrist, and restricted movement in his shoulder.

He was given two weeks of medical leave, with medical costs amounting to S$128.

Driver sentenced to 7 days’ jail & 8-month driving ban

The prosecution had called for a fine of up to S$9,000 and a driving ban of up to 10 months.

Ong, who has a record of traffic violations including speeding, red-light offences, and careless driving, compensated the officer for his expenses.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by a rash act, while a separate charge of using a phone while driving was taken into consideration.

The court handed down a sentence of seven days’ jail and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube.