ComfortDelgro Taxi Driver Tracks Down Passenger Who Paid $103 For A $15 Ride & Returns Money

Honesty and integrity are admirable qualities not many may staunchly embody, but a taxi driver proved he does when he decided not to hang on to some extra money.

On Tuesday (10 Nov), a ComfortDelGro passenger took to Facebook to share the driver’s attempt to return the extra $88 he had accidentally paid for the fare.

Here’s the post in full:

The driver had apparently called the ComfortDelGro booking desk to obtain his contact information and return his money.

Passenger mixed up notes

After a long walk, the netizen recalls taking a ComfortDelGro taxi home. He appeared to be the taxi driver’s last customer for the day.

He then paid for the fare before alighting from the vehicle.

Since it was nighttime and the cab had limited lighting, he unknowingly made a mistake.

Image for illustration purposes only.

According to the netizen, he mixed up several $10 and $100 notes due to their vaguely similar colours. As a result, he unknowingly handed over a $100 note when he meant to use the $10 one instead.

Taxi driver returns extra fare

The netizen didn’t seem to notice his blunder until he received a WhatsApp message from the taxi driver later that night. In the text, the driver introduced himself and told the passenger that he had accidentally paid $103 instead of $15.

Shortly after, the netizen learned that the driver contacted the ComfortDelGro taxi booking desk to get his contact information.

In hindsight, he didn’t expect the heartwarming gesture. Since he didn’t realise his mistake, the driver could’ve easily kept the money and he would never know.

Instead, the driver went the extra mile to track him down and return the money. Just like most of us, the story warmed his heart and he admired the driver’s honesty.

Kudos to the honest taxi driver

What transpired after the text is unclear, but we hope that the pair have met up so the driver could return the cash.

Chancing upon some money would be a stroke of luck to many of us, and it took great honesty on the driver’s part to return the cash instead of keeping it.

We certainly admire and commend his heartwarming gesture.

Have you experienced a similar encounter? Share your story in the comments below!

