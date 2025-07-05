16-year-old teen falls to death from 5,276m mountain in China

16-year-old teen dies on 5,276m mountain in China

On Monday (30 June), a 16-year-old teenager fell to his death on Mount Siguniang in Sichuan Province, China.

He was descending the second peak of Mount Siguniang, which sits 5,276m above sea level.

A video of the incident circulating online shows a person sliding down a slope as other climbers fail to help him in time.

Teen was exhausted while descending peak

The Mount Siguniang Scenic Area Administration reportedly released a bulletin revealing that the victim was a teenager from Hong Kong surnamed Zhou, who lives in Shenzhen.

It is believed that he suffered from exhaustion while descending the peak, causing him to slip and fall into a ditch at around 8am.

Rescuers found Zhou’s body at about 12.40pm, but he had no vital signs by then.

According to HKET, the teen’s body has since been transported down the mountain.

Parents signed teen up for activity

On 28 June, the teen’s parents had reportedly signed him up for an outdoor activity organised by a travel agency and provided a letter of authorisation.

The following day, the tour group travelled to the Haizi Mountain Nature Reserve.

A “special accident aftermath team” has been convened to look into the investigations, contact the victim’s family, and assist with insurance claims.

