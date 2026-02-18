16-year-old teen in Thailand steals S$96K worth of gold, says online gaming friend sent him on ‘mission’

Teen arrested for stealing S$96,000 worth of gold, claims it’s a mission from gaming friend

A 16-year-old boy in Thailand has been arrested for allegedly stealing 2.4 million baht (S$96,000) worth of gold jewellery, claiming he carried out the robbery to complete a “mission” assigned by an online gaming friend.

According to the Bangkok Post, the teen targeted the Burapa Gold Shop at the Hat Yai branch of Lotus’s on Tuesday (3 Feb).

Teen flees 1,500km after gold shop robbery

After the robbery, the suspect reportedly escaped on a stolen motorcycle, which he later abandoned in a community in Na Mom district.

He then booked a ride-hailing service to Hat Yai airport, and flew to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok. He continued his journey by bus from Mo Chit 2 terminal to Ubon Ratchathani.

From there, he allegedly planned to head to Khemarat District and cross the border to meet his online gaming friend.

However, police tracked him down and arrested him at the Ubon Ratchathani bus terminal — around 1,500km away from the robbery scene.

Claims robbery was part of online ‘gold-snatching mission’

In a statement on Thursday (5 Feb), investigators said the teen claimed his Lao gaming friend had urged him to complete a “gold-snatching mission” and send the jewellery to him in Laos, Thairath reports.

He later confessed to hiding the stolen items in a third-floor room of an apartment building on Nipat Songkroh Road in Hat Yai municipality, which he claimed belonged to his friend.

When police searched the property, they discovered 30 pieces of gold jewellery — including 10 bracelets and 20 necklaces — weighing a total of 457 grams.

The items were reportedly concealed in a detergent bag placed inside a woman’s shoulder bag and hidden in a wardrobe.

Forensic officers collected fingerprints from the scene.

Three items still missing

While 30 items were recovered, the gold shop had initially reported 33 missing pieces.

Police said three additional items, weighing 45 grams, remain unaccounted for. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether they were sold and to whom.

Pol Gen Thatchai stated that the owner of the apartment room where the gold was hidden could face charges, depending on the investigation findings.

The teen will be sent back to Songkhla to face legal proceedings.

National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch said there is currently no evidence of accomplices.

The suspect reportedly told officers he had travelled to Ubon Ratchathani simply to visit a friend.

Also read: Knife-wielding man robs gold shop in Thailand, holds customer hostage at knifepoint



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thairath and INN News.