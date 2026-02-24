4 teenagers under investigation for throwing liquid-filled plastic bag at people & blocking traffic in Punggol

Group of 13-year-old teenagers suspected of 2 separate incidents of rash acts in Punggol

Four teenagers are under police investigation over two separate incidents of rash acts in Punggol at the end of last year.

They allegedly threw a plastic bag filled with liquid at people, as well as blocked traffic, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (23 Feb).

Teenagers allegedly throw plastic bag & bottle at people in Punggol

SPF was alerted to the first incident at about 12.15am on 19 Dec 2025.

It took place at the park connectors near Punggol Waterway Point, where a group of teenagers were reported to have thrown two items towards members of the public.

The items were a plastic bag filled with a clear liquid and an empty plastic bottle.

Traffic cones found across Punggol Drive, blocking traffic

The police came across the second incident at about 12.20am on 22 Dec.

Several traffic cones had been placed across three lanes of Punggol Drive.

They were placed in a manner which obstructed vehicular traffic, SPF said.

Teenagers assisting police investigations

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Division conducted follow-up investigations and identified four teenagers believed to be involved in these incidents.

The quartet, all aged 13, are currently assisting with police investigations into suspected rash acts under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, offenders face a prison term of up to six months and a fine.

However, as they are all minors below the age of 16, they may be charged in the Youth Courts and sent for rehabilitation.

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of acts that endanger life or personal safety, and will “spare no effort” to nab such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

Other recent cases of errant teenagers in Punggol

This is the third case of teenagers getting into trouble in Punggol since the beginning of the year.

On 22 Jan, a 17-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly injuring a police officer while fleeing on a personal mobility device (PMD) in the vicinity of Block 305A Punggol Road.

The police were called to the location after a group of youths were said to be making excessive noise there.

Another teenager, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested for allegedly tampering with a police mobile camera in Punggol Town Square on two occasions on 22 Jan and 2 Feb.

