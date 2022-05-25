Telok Blangah Drinks Stall Sells S$0.60 Kopi, Has Been Around For Over 40 Years

Telok Blangah Drinks Stall Operator Keeps Kopi Prices Low To Thank Customers For Support

Hawker centres are the go-to places for those who want a delicious yet affordable meal. However, due to various reasons, some noticed that hawker centre food is no longer as cheap as it used to be.

Thankfully, against all odds, some stall operators are still able to maintain their low prices.

On Sunday (22 May), Member of Parliament (MP) Melvin Yong shared a lobang for cheap coffee in Telok Blangah. Enter Soon Huat Coffee Stall, which sells S$0.60 kopi.

The couple, who has been running the stall for over 40 years, said they kept prices low in gratitude to everyone who supported them throughout the years.

Telok Blangah sells S$0.60 kopi to thank customers for support

According to MP Melvin Yong’s Facebook post, he discovered a drinks stall at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre that sold kopi for only S$0.60.

Soon Huat Coffee Stall, which has been around for over 40 years, is run by Mr Chen and his wife.

Mr Chen’s mother started the business in the 1980s, where he learned how to brew coffee during his teenage years.

Since then, he helped his mother with manning the stall and eventually took over operations.

Mr Yong shared that Mr Chen and his wife are determined to keep their prices as low as possible to thank customers for their support.

Singaporeans express their support for Telok Blangah drinks stall

When people found out about the affordable drinks, some were so supportive they said they would visit the stall soon.

On the other hand, some called out other coffee shop operators for profiteering and wondered if the government would take action.

Every stall operates with different constraints

Nevertheless, Singaporeans wished Soon Huat Coffee Stall all the best, thanking them for their efforts.

It’s certainly heartening that the Telok Blangah Kopi stall is keeping prices low for the sake of their customers, possibly sacrificing some profit.

However, we should not jump to the conclusion that other stalls are also able to do the same. After all, many factors, such as rental costs, can affect drink pricing.

At the end of the day, everyone is doing their best to support themselves.

Featured image adapted from Melvin Yong on Facebook and Cheen T on Foursquare.