Dog Goes Missing From Shelter, SOSD Appeals For Netizens To Keep A Lookout

Trying to find a beloved pet that has vanished can be a nerve-wrecking experience. Unfortunately for volunteer group Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD), that scenario has been ongoing for 9 days, after a female dog named Halo went missing from their shelter on 10 Jan.

As passers-by have been updating them with recent sightings, SOSD last stated that Halo had been wandering in the Telok Blangah area.

Search for missing SOSD dog continues for over 9 days

In a Facebook post today (19 Jan), SOSD said that they have been tracking a rescue dog, Halo, since 10 Jan. They even listed all the places where people had allegedly seen her at.

Since her disappearance, strangers initially claimed they had seen her running along Spottiswoode Park Road on 10 Jan.

The next day, Halo apparently made an appearance at Shenton Way.

On 17 Jan, someone spotted Halo running across Henderson Wave towards Telok Blangah Hill.

Multiple sightings of missing dog on 19 Jan

Today (19 Jan), animal lovers reported multiple sightings of her between 6.45am – 8.15 am, near Telok Blangah Heights, Telok Blangah Street, and Telok Blangah MRT Station.

SOSD advises netizens to take a picture or video of Halo to help them identify the dog. This is especially because a similar-looking stray has been roaming the area too.

Should you spot Halo, SOSD discourages calling out to her or chasing after her as she is skittish. Instead, you should call SOSD via this link.

Dog under SOSD’s care since it was a puppy

According to SOSD, Halo has been under their care since she was a puppy.

The bond she has formed with her caregivers over the years is largely why they’re anxious to find her soon.

They dearly miss her and hope that they’ll be able to bring her back home safe and sound.

Help keep a lookout for Halo

As horrifying as this ordeal may be for Halo’s caregivers, we’re glad that concerned citizens are helping to keep an eye out for her.

If you happen to spot a Singapore Special that looks like Halo, do give SOSD a ring so they can bring her home.

We hope Halo will be safe wherever she is, and get home safely soon.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.