Preschoolers In Awe Over Telok Blangah Staircase That Transformed Into Waterfall

Despite not having natural waterfalls, our man-made ones like those in Suntec City and Jewel Changi Airport often leave visitors in awe and amazement.

On Tuesday (24 Aug), students at a Telok Blangah pre-school watched in amazement as a staircase turned into an unexpected waterfall thanks to the heavy rain.

Though the Rain Vortex might be quite some distance away, the downpour has seemingly brought the water feature right to the kids’ doorsteps.

Telok Blangah preschoolers gather near window to watch waterfall

In a viral video circulating on social media and messaging apps, a large group of students were seen gathering near the windows staring at the spontaneous waterfall before their eyes.

Going by the bibs they were wearing, this must’ve taken place at Appleland Playhouse, a pre-school in Telok Blangah.

As a result of the heavy rain on Tuesday (24 Aug), water could be seen gushing down a staircase directly outside the pre-school.

Though their expressions were hidden from us, the children’s excitement could be felt from their enthusiastic cries.

Some children were also seen tiptoe-ing so they could see the ‘waterfall’ from between their classmates’ shoulders.

Netizens joke that it’s more exciting than Jewel waterfall

The clip has since been shared on numerous social media platforms, garnering a stream of wholesome comments.

This netizen joked that the rain made it possible for the students to visit a waterfall without having to go on an excursion.

Another Facebook user seemed to be of the opinion that the natural ‘waterfall’ is more captivating than the man-made one at Jewel Changi Airport.

Glad the rain had some positive effect too

Though the torrential rain today has brought about considerable inconvenience for some westies, we’re heartened to see that it has provided some entertainment for some young ones.

Their excitement warmed our hearts with their innocence and purity.

At the end of the day, we hope this will spark the kids’ interest in exploring the world around them.

