Thailand sees ‘dangerous to health’ levels of heat as temps hit 52ºC in some areas

Summer is coming and Thailand is bracing for extreme heat with the heat index soaring to a scorching 52ºC in some areas last week — levels deemed “dangerous to health.”

According to the Bangkok Post, a Thai health official has warned that nearly every major region is at risk due to the blistering temperatures.

Authorities warn people to check forecast & stay hydrated

From 5 to 14 March, the heat index ranged between 42ºC and 52ºC, with authorities warning that such conditions pose serious health risks.

Dr Thiti Sawangtham, deputy director-general of the Department of Health, advised residents to minimise outdoor activities and stay hydrated during the heatwave.

He also urged the public to regularly check weather forecasts, as extreme temperatures could lead to heat stroke or even death, particularly among the elderly and outdoor workers.

Weather expected to stay hot during the week

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, temperatures will remain in the high 30s to low 40s this week (17-23 March), with the heat intensifying over the weekend.

Farmers have been advised not to work alone in the fields due to the risk of heat-related emergencies.

However, relief may be on the horizon, as scattered summer storms are expected to hit from 28 March into April, according to Bangkok Post.

Despite the extreme conditions, this year’s summer is not forecast to be as intense as in 2024, when record-breaking heat led to unprecedented electricity consumption as residents cranked up air conditioning to cope.

