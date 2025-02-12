Redditor questions why Thaipusam isn’t a public holiday in S’pore, sparks lively debate

Redditor questions why Thaipusam isn’t a public holiday in Singapore

A Reddit user recently sparked a lively discussion after asking why Thaipusam is not recognised as a public holiday in Singapore.

In the post, the user shared their observation of road closures from Little India to Orchard and noted the festival’s large turnout, questioning why it isn’t designated as a public holiday despite its widespread celebration.

Posted on the r/asksingapore subreddit on Tuesday (11 Feb), the question quickly gained traction, with many users weighing in on the historical and policy-related reasons behind the decision.

Why Thaipusam was removed as a public holiday in Singapore

Thaipusam, a significant Hindu festival observed by the Tamil community, was once a public holiday in Singapore.

However, in 1968, it was removed as part of the government’s efforts to standardise the number of public holidays to 11 per year.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), this decision was influenced by the British withdrawal from Singapore and the need to remain competitive in global markets.

Reducing the overall number of public holidays was one of several measures taken at the time.

The selection of holidays to be removed was made in consultation with religious groups.

The Muslim community agreed to forgo Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday and an additional day for Hari Raya Puasa, while Christians chose to give up the Saturday after Good Friday and Easter Monday.

As for the Hindu community, the decision came down to Thaipusam or Deepavali, with Deepavali ultimately being retained as a public holiday.

Mixed reactions from netizens on Thaipusam

Discussions on Reddit revealed a range of perspectives on whether Thaipusam should be reinstated as a public holiday.

One user argued that it’s time to reconsider the list of public holidays, noting that “conditions in 1968 are remarkably different from today”.

Another commenter questioned the need for the debate, stating that it ultimately amounts to adding just one more public holiday.

However, a different user disagreed, expressing concern that granting one request for change could set a precedent for others.

This viewpoint aligns with MOM’s stance that “any move to reinstate any one festival as a public holiday will invite competing claims, and necessitate considerable renegotiation with all communities”.

Singapore’s public holidays compared to other countries

MOM has stated that Singapore’s 11 public holidays are moderate compared to other nations.

Countries like New Zealand, Canada, and France have a similar number, while Malaysia and Indonesia observe more.

However, Singapore has slightly more public holidays than some developed nations, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

MOM emphasised that while all Singaporeans are free to practise their religions, it is not feasible to designate every significant festival from all faiths as a public holiday.

As discussions continue, MOM maintains that the current public holiday system “has served us well for five decades and remains the best way for Singapore”.

Also read: Thaipusam Returns With Live Music & Foot Procession After 2-Year Hiatus, Over 35K Devotees Join

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @edwintong on Instagram.