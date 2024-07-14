Man in M’sia asks ex-girlfriend’s dad for S$8.50 he owes for food after breakup, dad calls him ‘the cheapest’

Malaysian man gets called “the cheapest” for asking for his S$8.50 back

A man from Penang, Malaysia recently went viral for asking RM30 (S$8.50) from his ex-girlfriend’s father after their breakup.

According to China Press, a video of their WhatsApp conversation was shared by a netizen on Facebook.

The man claimed the money was for food he had bought for the father while dating his daughter.

In response, the father called him “the cheapest” man he had ever encountered.

Paid for food for ex-girlfriend’s dad

In the video, the man first greeted her ex-girlfriend’s father and claimed he had been very good to his daughter before they broke up, Oriental Daily reported. He added that he even packed fried rice for the father when he was hungry.

Displeased with the way his ex-girlfriend’s father had treated him a few days ago, however, he felt compelled to get his money back.

In the voice message, the man said:

“I bought 2 packs of fried rice and 1 pack of porridge before, and the price was about 28 ringgit. However, you [the father] drank all day long so I believe you have money, so you can round up the whole number and pass me the 30 ringgit through one touch. Send it back to me via e-wallet.”

He then asked the father to transfer the money to his e-wallet.

When the father did not respond, he suggested that the father could transfer the money to his ex-girlfriend and he will drive to her workplace to collect the money, or he could contact his ex-girlfriend to resolve the matter.

Ex-girlfriend’s father calls him “the cheapest”

Several hours later, his ex-girlfriend’s father replied via voice message, saying that his daughter’s RM20 was still in the man’s car and that she could take the car if she wanted.

“I have seen so many boys, and you are the cheapest,” the father added, Oriental Daily wrote.

Additionally, the father said it was fortunate he found this out early as it would be embarrassing for his daughter to be with such a man.

Also read: Korean Mukbang YouTuber accuses ex-boyfriend of physically abusing her, claims she was exploited for S$3.9M

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nelson J Pcm on Facebook, Unsplash for illustrative purposes only