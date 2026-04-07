Thief in Thailand siphons fuel from motorcycle as pump prices hit all-time high

Thief in Thailand steals fuel from motorcycle by siphoning directly from tank

The high pump prices in Thailand have pushed one thief to siphon fuel from a villager’s motorcycle, leaving an empty tank while the vehicle itself was untouched.

According to Siam Rath, the incident occurred in Udon Thani province on 29 March, and security footage captured the thief in action.

Police are currently on the lookout for the suspect.

Thief siphons fuel while checking surroundings

According to the footage, the thief, dressed in blue, approached the parked motorcycle at around 2.40pm at a farm.

After calling out to check if anyone was nearby, he glanced around and returned to the motorcycle once satisfied that no one was in sight.

He then lifted the motorcycle seat and began siphoning the fuel into a bottle, using it to refuel his own motorcycle.

This process was repeated multiple times until the thief had stolen all the fuel.

With the theft complete, the man then drove off.

Thailand pump prices reach all-time high

The 60-year-old victim was dismayed by the theft of his fuel, especially given the rising cost of gasoline.

“I just paid ฿200 (S$7.90) for this oil,” he said. He suspected the thief was following his activities on social media, as he seemed to know exactly when the villager would be away.

The villager expressed frustration over the theft and said that if the police were unable to catch the thief, he might attempt to track the culprit down himself.

He also urged local authorities to be more vigilant, especially as the rising fuel prices in Thailand have led to increased desperation among people.

According to the Bangkok Post, pump prices in Thailand recently reached an all-time high, further adding to the strain.

Also read: Crematorium worker in Thailand brings coffin to petrol station to prove need for fuel



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Featured image adapted from Siam News.