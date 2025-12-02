Boon Keng resident uses thinner allegedly as pesticide, pungent fumes force neighbours to call police

Pungent thinner fumes in Boon Keng prompt multiple households to contact police and SCDF

Five neighbouring households in Boon Keng are sounding the alarm after a resident allegedly kept using thinner as a pesticide, causing pungent fumes that have disrupted their lives for the past three months.

The smell was so strong that they finally alerted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after reaching their limit.

Neighbours suspect the smell is coming from downstairs

According to Shin Min Daily News, the thinner-like odour first caught the attention of Mr Lin, 77, who lives at Block 105 Towner Road near Boon Keng MRT station.

Ms Chen (surname transliterated), 63, who lives next door, also detected the smell, which had become a regular disturbance in her family’s daily life.

Both Mr Lin and Ms Chen were certain that the smell was coming from a unit one floor below. Three months ago, they had already approached the unit to ask about the smell.

The resident explained then that large amounts of insecticide were being used to eradicate pests.

The problem persisted, with other neighbours on the same floor, including Ms Wang, 53, and Mr Huang, 58, also reporting the strong smell.

Ms Ouyang, 80, recalled an encounter where her granddaughter, after sharing an elevator with the resident, noticed a strong odour on them.

Overwhelming fumes lead to police and SCDF involvement

On 25 Nov, Ms Wang, who lives directly opposite the suspected unit, said the smell became so overpowering that she had to close her windows.

The pungent fumes were so overpowering that Mr Lin, who was having dinner at the time, could not continue eating.

The disturbing behaviour finally pushed the residents to contact the police and SCDF.

Mr Lin said the odour was so intense that it made breathing difficult, but he declined SCDF assistance.

According to photos provided by the residents, the police and SCDF visited the unit suspected of emitting the odour to assess the situation. They reportedly left an hour later.

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF confirmed that they received a call on 25 Nov at about 8.25pm. However, their assistance was not required.

No immediate help from authorities, residents continue to suffer

Mr Lin, who has lived in the area for over 40 years, said he first noticed the strong, thinner-like odour in September this year.

He did not pay much attention at the time as flats nearby were undergoing renovation and painting.

It was only after the renovations ended and the smell lingered that he began to suspect the resident downstairs of using large amounts of thinner.

Mr Lin said the strong odour affects his family of three at least three days a week, sometimes causing coughing and watery eyes.

Ms Ouyang also kept a record of when she noticed the odour and the developments of the incident.

Unit suspected to be renting out to multiple tenants

Residents suspect that the unit in question, which had once been occupied by an elderly mother and daughter, is now being rented out to multiple tenants.

Ms Wang noted that she had seen more than 20 people coming and going from the flat.

She also said several personnel supposedly from the Housing & Development Board (HDB) inspected the unit at around 7am on 27 Nov.

The authorities waited by the elevator and only acted when someone exited the unit, accompanying them inside for an inspection.

According to Ms Wang, nearly 10 people quickly exited the unit after the authorities left.

Experts do not recommend thinner for pest control

Jiang Wen (name transliterated), a senior technician at All Pest Management & Services, said that using thinner as a pesticide is highly unsafe.

He explained that professional pest control typically involves chemical sprays or high-temperature steam, not harsh chemicals like thinner.

He also warned of the potential risks, saying thinner’s strong odour and toxicity could result in serious health consequences from accidental inhalation or ingestion.

