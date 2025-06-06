Man gets upset over wife’s shopping, throws groceries & flips trolley in M’sia supermarket

Man throws groceries on floor during argument with wife in supermarket

A domestic dispute over grocery shopping escalated in a Malaysian supermarket when a man overturned a shopping cart during a heated argument with his wife, scattering items across the store floor.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on TikTok, shows supermarket staff and nearby shoppers stepping in to defuse the situation as tensions rose.

Man flips entire shopping cart during outburst

According to Oriental Daily News, the incident occurred at a supermarket in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

The couple had reportedly been arguing loudly, with the man shouting at his wife over the amount of groceries she had selected.

He then began pulling items from the trolley and tossing them onto the floor.

In the video, she can be heard telling him not to throw the items, explaining that they were intended for upcoming festive preparations.

“I really want them because Hari Raya is coming soon,” she said.

Despite his wife’s repeated efforts to intervene, he continued lashing out.

The situation reached a breaking point when the man shouted, “No need, stop talking so much,” before forcefully flipping the entire trolley, spilling its contents across the aisle.

Harian Metro noted that some netizens have questioned whether the incident was real or staged for social media content, though this remains unverified.

Public steps in to defuse the situation

The commotion quickly drew the attention of nearby shoppers, some of whom stepped in to assist.

Two supermarket staff members were seen pulling the man aside in an effort to de-escalate the conflict, while others gently patted him on the back in a bid to calm him down.

A woman also approached the wife, appearing to check on her well-being.

Meanwhile, several passers-by helped pick up the overturned trolley and scattered groceries.

As of now, Serdang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhamad Farid Ahmad has confirmed that no police reports have been lodged in connection with the incident.

Also read: 82-year-old man fractures spine after parking spot dispute turned violent outside supermarket in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @saudagartanpanama on TikTok.