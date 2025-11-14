Multiple customers in S’pore lose thousands of dollars after buying furniture promoted on TikTok livestream

Singapore customers lose money in suspected furniture scam

At least 30 customers have been affected after a furniture company promoting bedding and furniture via TikTok livestream failed to deliver on their orders.

The company, which has been identified as The Simple Furniture, caused their customers to lose more than S$40,000.

Melvin Yong, the President of Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said that they have received 45 complaints against The Simple Furniture in 2025 as of 10 Nov.

Customer still owed more than S$2,000

Norwani Ranai, 33, a senior designer, told MS News that she had bought a queen storage bed, a queen-sized mattress, and a sofa from The Simple Furniture in May.

She had learnt about the shop from TikTok, but decided to visit their warehouse in Woodlands for her purchase.

There, she paid for her S$3,197 order upfront.

The furniture company scheduled delivery for 24 June but never delivered any of the items.

It was then that Ms Ranai made a police report.

“I didn’t receive the full refund I requested. I then agreed to a repayment plan proposed by the owner during the Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) hearing,” she said.

The court order required the furniture shop to pay Ms Ranai S$350 on the 30th of each month.

However, the owner missed last month’s payment and has blocked her number.

This prompted her to seek enforcement of the court order to claim the remaining S$2,249 owed.

Another customer still trying to get refund after purchase last year

Another customer, Eica Heriyanti, 32, a customer service officer, is still trying to get her refund after purchasing from the same furniture shop in December 2024.

Ms Heriyanti told MS News that she had purchased a queen storage bed frame, a queen-sized mattress, as well as a super single bed frame, and corresponding mattress.

“I told them to deliver it in March, but I received no updates,” she said.

“After several follow-ups, they finally sent the super single bed frame and mattress.”

She then requested a S$999 refund for the outstanding items but the company never followed up despite promising payment within 30 working days.

Ms Heriyanti has also made a police report and will be filing a claim with the SCT.

In response to MS News queries, the police confirm that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Company promoted furniture via TikTok livestream

For 46-year-old sales assistant Ms Ma (surname transliterated), her experience with the company started in November 2024.

Like many others, she had first come across a TikTok livestream by the furniture company.

Ms Ma was then told to pay a deposit before visiting the showroom to view the furniture, if she wanted to purchase at the livestream price.

They also assured her that the deposit would be refundable if she chose not to buy.

Hence, she transferred S$398 and scheduled a visit to the showroom a few days later.

In early December 2024, Ms Ma visited the company’s Woodlands showroom and purchased a double bed frame and mattress on the spot, spending a total of S$1,149. Furniture was not delivered on agreed date “I paid an extra S$200 deposit as requested, with delivery set for March. At the end of February, the company asked for the remaining S$551, which I paid despite finding it odd,” said Ms Ma. However, the other party failed to show up on the agreed delivery day and postponed the delivery by a month. “After waiting a month, they claimed the item was out of stock and asked me to request a refund. I agreed, but they kept delaying it,” she added.

Ms Ma later reported the matter to CASE, which has since sent several letters to the furniture company.

In August, the furniture company promised to issue a refund in instalments, starting in October at just over S$100 per month.

However, she did not receive any payment and has since also reported the case to the police.

The Simple Furniture owner has several furniture shops

An affected customer who independently investigated the owner of The Simple Furniture found out that they own several furniture stores.

A Shin Min reporter who visited another furniture store owned by The Simple Furniture’s boss found beds and other furniture on display.

However, the store appeared to be empty of people and dimly lit.

Based on a check by MS News, the user @simplefurnituresg is no longer available on TikTok.

According to Ms Ranai, the furniture shop has allegedly changed their name to TSF Home.

CASE received 45 complaints about furniture shop

As of 10 Nov, CASE has received 45 complaints against The Simple Furniture in 2025.

The general complaint was that customers did not receive their orders for their furniture items after making payment upfront.