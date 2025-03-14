Mediums like TikTok, Instagram & podcasts are popular campaigning grounds for S’pore politicians to reach younger people

TikTok, Instagram & podcasts becoming popular campaigning grounds for Singapore politicians to reach younger folks

In this day and age, it is hard not to be on social media. People have been hooked on social media platforms from Facebook, to Instagram, and now TikTok and podcasts.

Although social media is generally associated with the younger generation, politicians in Singapore have also been keeping themselves up with the times to stay relevant.

Utilising social media allows for personal branding and a direct line of communication with their audience. This empowers politicians with a reach beyond traditional media.

As the upcoming General Election (GE) draws near, folks in Singapore are increasingly seeing local politicians on non-traditional mediums.

TikTok & Instagram as casual ways to connect with younger people

Many politicians such as Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong have been active on their social media accounts such as Instagram and TikTok.

Since TikTok’s parent company ByteDance arrived in Singapore, it has grown tremendously. In early 2024, ByteDance’s figures showed that approximately 3.38 million people in Singapore are on TikTok.

Last year, PM Wong posted a video on his TikTok account about his hobby — playing the guitar.

Earlier in 2023, he uploaded a video of himself playing the guitar to the tune of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ as a tribute to teachers on Teachers’ Day.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung is known for his humourous and relatable mode of delivery on his social media pages.

He stays relevant by not only uploading entertaining videos but also by using Generation Z slang like “spill some tea” to address serious issues.

Another politician who has been utilising social media to great effect is Dr Tan Cheng Bok, chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Despite being in his 80s, he is an active Instagram user who takes good selfies.

As society evolves, so do our leaders — TikTok and Instagram are just two of the many platforms on which they build their online presence.

Politicians appearing on podcasts — a growing trend

Podcasts have also gained traction lately, with many new channels emerging.

PM Wong has made appearances on three different podcasts since last December — The Hop Pod, The Daily Ketchup, and Plan B.

Podcasts place politicians — who are often seen in formal settings and discussing serious topics — in an informal situation.

In a recent episode, The Hop Pod featured PM Wong as he reacted to comments on Budget 2025.

He addressed serious issues like cost of living and housing policy in a light-hearted manner, even throwing in some occasional banter.

The podcast has garnered 49,000 views in just four days since it was uploaded.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, and PSP Member of Parliament (MP) Hazel Poa have also appeared on podcasts. These include Front Row, Yah Lah But, and Teh Tarik with Walid.

The use of podcasts by politicians as part of their communications and campaigning strategy is not uncommon in Singapore.

It first gained popularity during GE2020 when physical rallies were discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Political observers who spoke to ST said the podcast format lends itself to more candid and tongue-in-cheek conversations. This makes it feel more unfiltered and help politicians seem more relatable to voters.

Podcasts can also amass hundreds of thousands of views, giving politicians the reach they desire.

They are thus seen as a a crucial space for politicians keen on capturing the hearts and minds of voters as they gear up for the upcoming GE.

Featured image adapted from You Got Watch on YouTube, @ongyekung on TikTok, and @tanchengbok on Instagram.